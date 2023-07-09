Kaden Patke threw a two-hit shutout Wednesday as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team defeated St. Peters Post 313 in the second round of the Ninth District Tournament, 3-0.
“That is District 9 baseball,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “It’s very competitive, close games in which every play can make a difference in the final outcome.”
The game, played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth. That’s when Post 218 (17-7) scored all three of its runs.
Patke also walked two while striking out six.
Kaden, again, was Kaden, lights out and overpowering,” Voelkerding said. “Tossing a two-hitter in a big game like that tells you something.”
Adam Knobbe pitched for St. Peters and suffered the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out seven.
“It was a true pitchers’ duel with Kaden and their pitcher Knobbe both throwing exceptional,” Voelkerding said. “Knobbe had a great off-speed pitch all night that at first we were having issues timing up. The boys did a great job on working counts, making the adjustment and picking up that pitch late.”
Post 218 made its winning rally in the bottom of the sixth with Drew Eckhoff reaching on a one-out bunt single.
“Drew is always heads up and saw the third baseman playing deep in the sixth, and laid down a perfect bunt before stealing second. That was naturally a huge play and got everyone going.”
St. Peters tried to pick off Eckhoff six times before he stole second. Justin Mort singled him home.
“Morty took good at-bats all night and got the big RBI in the sixth to break through.”
Lane Kohlbusch, running for Mort, scored on a two-out double by Colton Carrier.
Brody O’Hanlon ran for Carrier and scored on a Braxtyn Frankenberg single.
“We again got big two-out hits and RBIs by Brax and Colton late to score insurance runs,” Voelkerding said. “The boys have been able to do that all year, which plays big.”
Eckhoff, Carrier and Jack Dunard each had two hits. Carrier doubled.
Mort and Frankenberg singled.
Jasper, Kohlbusch and Eckhoff stole bases.
Eckhoff, Kohlbusch and O’Hanlon scored the runs and Mort, Carrier and Frankenberg drove in the runs.
Jon Jezik and Knobbe singled for the St. Peters hits. Jezik and Logan Bauer walked.
The win put Post 218 into Thursday’s winners’ bracket final against Union Post 297 at Wildcat Ballpark.
The winner of that game moves to Saturday’s 2 p.m. championship series.
The loser plays again Friday at 8 p.m. in Union for a chance to return to the championship series.
The Ninth District Tournament winner will host the Zone 1 Tournament.
