Kaden Patke threw a two-hit shutout Wednesday as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team defeated St. Peters Post 313 in the second round of the Ninth District Tournament, 3-0.

“That is District 9 baseball,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “It’s very competitive, close games in which every play can make a difference in the final outcome.”

