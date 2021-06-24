Three different pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout Sunday for the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team against Rhineland Post 147.
Playing at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Washington (8-1, 3-0) rolled to a 10-0 victory in five innings.
“Our boys were able to come out early and put some runs on the board,” said Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp.
Ian Junkin started for Post 218 and went two innings, striking out a pair.
Mitchell Meyer was next, pitching two innings and allowing two walks. He struck out four.
Ethan Stellhorn pitched the last inning, giving up a hit and hitting one batter. He struck out two.
“Once again, our pitching was lights out,” Kleekamp said.
Washington gave the pitching all the run support it needed in the bottom of the first, scoring five times.
Post 218 opened scoring when Aden Pecka stole home and didn’t look back.
“Aden Pecka is a great base runner, and he and I talked about the steal of home while he was on third, and it worked to perfection,” Kleekamp said. “That play got the team going, and the hits started to fall from there.”
Washington added one run in the second, three in the third and another one in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Anthony Broeker had three hits, including a double, to pace the Post 218 offense.
Pecka and Peyton Straatmann both had two hits. Straatmann doubled and tripled.
Ryan Weidle and Hanon Jarvis both had one hit apiece.
Jarvis recorded two walks. Straatmann and Trentmann each walked once.
Drew Bunge and Luke Kleekamp were hit by pitches.
Pecka stole two bases. Jarvis and Straatmann each had one steal.
Pecka and Jarvis both scored twice. Broeker, Kleekamp, Deckelman, Morgan Copeland, Straatmann and Bunge each scored once.
Weidle and Straatmann both drove in two runs. Broeker, Copeland and Trentmann had one RBI apiece.
For Rhineland, Rane Rehmert started and went 2.1 innings, allowing nine runs on six hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Reese Rehmert pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Larry Thompson had Rhineland’s lone hit. Trace Erfling and Derrik Mendenhall both walked. Jordan Heying was hit by a pitch.