Washington Post 218 needed five innings Sunday to set the tone in the Sullivan Tournament.
Playing in the semifinals, Post 218 (8-6) blasted the St. Louis Sidewinders, 14-1, in the event semifinals at Sullivan Bank Ballpark.
The Sidewinders scored first, getting a run in the top of the first, but Washington countered with eight runs in the bottom of the inning.
“We were again able to put together good at-bats and score in the first, capitalizing on a few mistakes,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said.
Washington added five runs in the bottom of the third and another one in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Washington outhit the Sidewinders, 8-3. The Sidewinders made four errors.
Owen Bolzenius went the distance for Post 218, allowing a run on three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
“Owen threw a gem, giving up three hits over five innings,” Voelkerding said. “He through consistent first-pitch strikes which is key in any good start.”
Drew Eckhoff and Colton Carrier each had two hits. Carrier doubled twice.
“Colton had a big game again with four RBIs,” Voelkerding noted.
AJ Keene, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams and Braxtyn Frankenberg each had one hit.
Washington batters drew nine walks. Ben Loesing had three of them. Cohen Jasper walked twice. Kaden Patke, Williams, Frankenberg and Jack Dunard walked once.
Mort, Loesing and Dunard were hit by pitches.
Mort, Loesing, Jasper, Williams and Eckhoff stole bases.
Patke and Lawyer added sacrifice flies.
Loesing crossed the plate four times. Mort, Williams and Dunard each scored twice. Carrier, Frankenberg, Jasper and AJ Buehrlen scored once.
After Carrier’s four RBIs, Patke and Eckhoff each drove in two. Loesing, Colton Lawyer, Williams and Frankenberg each had one RBI.
The win put Post 218 into the title contest against Elsberry Post 226.
