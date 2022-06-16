The Washington Post 218 Juniors played stingy on defense Saturday.
Post 218 (10-1) did not allow a run in a pair of victories during the first two rounds of the St. Peters Gametime tournament, topping the StL Bears Bernstill squad, 11-0, and the StL Sidewinders, 5-0.
Bears
Grant Trentmann fired all four shutout innings for Post 218. He fanned six batters, while allowing just two hits and one walk.
Post 218’s bats built a lead for Trentmann with one run in the first, three in the second and seven in the third. The game was called before Post 218 could come to bat in the bottom of the fourth.
Kaden Patke doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored three runs and drove in one.
Justin Mort doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Noah Hendrickson singled twice and drove in two.
Trentmann singled twice, scored and drove in two.
Kabren Koelling singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Drew Eckhoff and Jack Dunard each walked, scored and drove in a run.
Ryan Williams was hit by a pitch and scored.
Sidewinders
Patke did the honors on the mound for Post 218 in Saturday’s second game. He tossed six shutout innings, allowing just four hits and one walk, while striking out four.
Washington scored four times in the first inning and once in the fourth. The game concluded before Post 218 could bat in the bottom of the sixth.
Koelling doubled, scored and picked up three RBIs.
Williams doubled and scored.
Hendrickson singled and walked.
Tyler Kromer singled.
Trentmann and Eckhoff both walked and scored.
Trentmann was also hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Patke drew a walk.
Mort was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
Sam Strubberg stole a base.
Post 218 is next scheduled to play Thursday on the road at Hannibal Post 55 for a 6 p.m. doubleheader.