By virtue of an 11-0 win over St. Charles Post 312 Thursday at Blanchette Park, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team is the Ninth District regular season champion.
“Last night was a big game for us. Sealing up the No. 1 seed has been our team goal all season,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Kaden Patke pitched a one-hitter and did an outstanding job commanding the strike zone. Once again, our entire lineup continues to hit. Any team that can hit up and down the lineup has a chance for great success.”
Washington (22-3, 11-1) captured the regular-season title by a game over Elsberry Post 226 Red (10-2 in league games) and will get a bye as the top seed for next week’s Ninth District tournament.
St. Charles dropped to 4-7 in the league with the loss and was tied with Sullivan Post 18 for fourth place.
In Thursday’s game, Washington scored in each of the six innings before reaching the run rule threshold.
Post 218 scored two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Kaden Patke allowed just one hit in the game while striking out nine over six innings. He faced 19 batters, one over the minimum.
Post 218 batters recorded 16 hits and also took advantage of five St. Charles errors.
Drew Eckhoff was perfect at the plate, going 4-4.
Patke, Kabren Koelling and Ryan Williams each had two hits. Koelling doubled.
Tyler Kromer tripled while Cohen Jasper, Justin Mort and Grant Trentmann doubled.
Lane Roettering and Will Hoer added singles.
Jasper drew the lone walk. Williams was hit by a pitch.
Williams stole two bases. Eckhoff, Jasper and Sam Strubberg each had one steal.
Eckhoff, Williams and Jasper scored twice. Trentmann, Mort, Kromer, Hoer and Strubberg scored once.
Koelling and Kromer both drove in two runs. Eckhoff, Roettering, Trentmann, Williams and Hoer had one RBI apiece.
Nathan Hatcher posted the lone St. Charles hit, which came to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking up Patke’s no-hitter. Patke had retired 15 in a row to that point.
Nate Moseley, Garrett Sutton and Mitchell Riegerix pitched. Moseley took the loss.
“We’ve battled injuries all season, and the majority of our team is getting healthy right now,” Kleekamp said. “We are excited to have some guys back who have been out. Our team ERA has been under 2.00 all season long. Our pitchers have done an outstanding job keeping us in several ballgames and we look for that same success going into the postseason.”
Kleekamp said it’s been a season to remember so far.
“We are proud of the boys — an amazing year thus far, but we hope we can keep competing and playing well and give ourselves a shot for the state championship,” Kleekamp said.