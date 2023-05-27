When St. Francis Borgia raised the Class 5 District 5 baseball championship plaque, it meant some changes for a defending state champion.
Washington Post 218’s Junior Legion program is slated to host the Memorial Day Weekend Tournament Friday through Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
However, with eight players on that Borgia team, Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding is scrambling to field a team for the tournament.
The initial plan is to move much of the Post 218 Freshman Red team up to fill roster spots on the Junior team.
Voelkerding said six players from this year’s schedule will be available, but only four of them will be able to play all weekend.
Washington plays Manchester Post 208 Friday at 6 p.m. and the second Alton, Illinois, team Saturday at 11 a.m.
Playoff games run Sunday and Monday.
Should Borgia fall in its quarterfinal game Saturday, it’s possible that those players could be in uniform Sunday.
Voelkerding indicated that everything is a work in progress at this point.