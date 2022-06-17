The Washington Post 218 Juniors made a pair of late charges Sunday, but did not have enough time left to complete their comeback in bracket play of the St. Peters Gametime tournament.
Post 218 (10-2) fell to the Blue Devils Blassingame team in the tournament’s second day on the Pacific Youth Association fields, 11-8, in four innings.
The Blue Devils started with nine runs in the first inning and added one run in the second to make it a 10-0 lead before adding a final tally in the fourth.
Post 218, held scoreless through the first two frames, erupted for a pair of four-run rallies in the third and fourth innings.
Washington had eight hits in the game, all singles.
Drew Eckhoff had two hits, stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.
Justin Mort singled twice, walked and drove in two.
Tyler Kromer singled, walked, stole a base and scored.
Kaden Patke singled, walked and scored.
Kabren Koelling singled and scored.
Wil Hoer singled.
Noah Hendrickson walked twice and scored once.
Grant Trentmann and Jack Dunard each walked and scored.
Ryan Williams drew a walk.
On the mound, Post 218 used four different pitchers, who had varying success due to four fielding errors behind them.
Lane Roettering started. In 0.1 of an inning, he surrendered eight runs, two earned, on one hit and four walks.
Williams pitched, but did not record an out. He walked two and allowed a run.
Trentmann tossed 2.2 innings, striking out two and walking two. He allowed one unearned run on one hit.
Dunard fired the final inning, allowing one run on one hit and two walks.
Post 218 gets back to Ninth District play Thursday in a doubleheader at Hannibal Post 55. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.