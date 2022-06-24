Scoring early, and often, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team completed a Ninth District sweep of Elsberry Post 226 White Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 22-4.
Washington improved to 14-2 overall, 4-0 in Ninth District play. Post 218 won the first game, 12-0.
“The boys played great on Sunday,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Our pitching again was lights out and we had 25-plus hits in two games. Any time we can pick up two district wins in a day, is a good day.”
Washington was the visiting team for this game and opened with eight runs in the top of the first.
Elsberry came back with two runs in the bottom of the first.
In the second inning, Washington added one run and Elsberry scored its final two runs.
Post 218 added seven runs in the third and six more in the fourth to end the game on the run rule after the bottom of the fourth inning.
Post 218 outhit Elsberry in the game, 16-6. Elsberry made eight errors to Washington’s two.
Ryan Williams was the wining pitcher, going 2.1 innings while allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Kabren Koelling pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Grant Trentmann led the Post 218 offense with three hits, including a double.
Cohen Jasper, Jack Dunard, Lane Roettering and Noah Wilson each singled twice.
Williams doubled. Kaden Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Justin Mort and Koelling singled.
Sam Strubberg drew two walks. Patke, Mort, Trentmann, Jasper, Williams and Wilson walked once.
Trentmann was hit by a pitch.
Patke and Trentmann each stole three bases. Jasper had two steals while Roettering and Wilson stole one base apiece.
Trentmann scored four times. Patke, Jasper and Will Hoer each scored three times. Dunard and Wilson each scored twice. Eckhoff, Mort, Tyler Kromer, Strubberg and Roettering scored once.
Dunard posted three RBIs. Eckhoff, Trentmann, Williams and Wilson drove in two runs apiece. Mort, Jasper, Koelling and Roettering each had one RBI.
Dane Dunn was the hitting star for Elsberry with two hits, including a double. He drove in three of the four runs.
Lance Stuckey stole two bases and scored twice. Brady Huber and Jackson Day each scored once.
Huber and Ethan Adam each stole one base.
Brady Eulinger, Grant Fischer and Max Lavy pitched for Post 226.
Post 218 heads to Elsberry Tuesday for a doubleheader with the Post 226 Red team. The first game starts at 6 p.m.
That’s a massive doubleheader in the Ninth District standings. The Elsberry Red team leads the standings at 7-1 while Washington is one game behind at 4-0.
Post 218 returns to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Wednesday to host St. Charles Post 312 at 8:30 p.m.
Post 218 plays the late game Thursday at City Centre Park in St. Peters against Post 313, expected to start around 8:30 p.m.
Post 218 plays in the Breese, Illinois, Tournament Friday and Saturday.
“We have several district games this week, so hopefully we can continue to play our game and stay undefeated in district play,” Kleekamp said.