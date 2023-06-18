Scoring in four of the five innings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team earned a 12-1 Ninth District win over St. Charles Post 312.
Post 218 improved to 4-5 overall, 2-1 in the Ninth District, with the win. St. Charles fell to 2-7 overall, 2-5 in league games.
“We were able to take advantage of some mistakes they made,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “You need to take advantage of that when your opponent gives you opportunities.”
Post 218 opened with three runs in the top of the first and added two in the third. After St. Charles scored a run in the bottom of the third, Washington responded with four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
“We had a good approach at the plate tonight and made their starter work,” Voelkerding said.
Washington outhit St. Charles, 7-2, and St. Charles made seven errors.
Kaden Patke went the distance for Post 218 on the hill, allowing an unearned run on two hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
“Kaden pitched well again,” Voelkerding said. “He was filling up the strike zone all night.”
Ryan Williams had three hits to lead the offense. He doubled.
“Ryan had a big game at the plate, going 3-4 with four RBIs,” Voelkerding said.
Eckhoff doubled twice. Colton Carrier also hit a double while Ben Loesing singled.
Patke, Eckhoff, Justin Mort and Jasper drew walks.
Lane Kohlbusch stole two bases. Williams, Loesing and Jasper each had one steal.
Mort added two sacrifice flies.
Eckhoff scored three runs. Loesing, Mort and Colton Lawyer scored twice. Williams, Kohlbusch and Jasper scored once.
Williams drove in four runs. Eckhoff, Mort and Carrier had two RBIs apiece.
“We played great defense tonight,” Voelkerding said. “Cohen (Jasper) tracked down several balls in center. Drew (Eckhoff) made a heck of a play in the hole and threw out the runner. We were talking after the game that the play might have been one of the best we have seen in AA (Junior Legion) ball. We were solid all over the field.”
Post 218 hosted Elsberry in a nondistrict game Wednesday. Post 218 will host De Soto Friday at 8 p.m.
Both Washington and Elsberry are in the Sullivan Tournament Saturday, but are in separate pools. Post 218 will play Pacific Post 320 at 9 a.m. and St. Charles Post 312 at 2 p.m. Also in the pool is Eureka Post 177.
Elsberry is in the Sullivan Pool along with Sullivan Post 18, the St. Louis Sidewinders and the Hillsboro Prospects.
Bracket play will take place at Sullivan (gold) and Bourbon (silver).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.