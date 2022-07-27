Making a mark in the Missouri State Tournament opener, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team blasted Sedalia Post 642 Friday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 9-1.
“We pitched by community and were able to save all of our arms for later in the tournament, which helped us greatly,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Justin Mort and Drew Eckhoff led the charge offensively and were able to help us get on top early. We put the pressure on Sedalia early by scoring five runs in the first.”
Washington (28-6) set the tone with five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Post 218 added four more runs in the third.
While Washington came close multiple times to reaching double digits, it was unable to end the game early. Sedalia (23-13) scored its lone run in the top of the seventh.
Washington outhit Sedalia in the game, 7-2. Post 642 made four of the game’s five errors.
A trio of pitchers combined for the two-hitter.
Grant Trentmann pitched the first three innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out four. He left the game at 43 pitches so he would be able to come back later in the tournament.
Jack Dunard pitched 2.2 innings of hitless ball, striking out two. He left the game at 29 pitches, again with the goal of being available later in the tournament.
Ryan Williams closed out the game, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out one while completing his stint on 26 pitches.
Eckhoff and Tyler Kromer each posted two hits to lead the Washington offense. Kromer doubled.
Kaden Patke, Reagan Kandlbinder and Mort singled.
Washington drew eight walks. Mort and Williams both drew two. Eckhoff, Kabren Koelling, Kandlbinder and Kromer walked once.
Noah Hendrickson was hit by a pitch.
Kromer stole three bases. Trentmann and Williams each had two steals.
Trentmann put down a sacrifice bunt while Kandlbinder posted a sacrifice fly.
Mort crossed the plate twice. Patke, Eckhoff, Koelling, Kandlbinder, Kromer, Williams and Cohen Jasper scored once.
Mort drove in two runs. Kandlbinder and Kromer each had one RBI.
For Sedalia, Jonathen O’Connell started and went three innings, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on six hits, five walks and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Caden Homan came in and pitched an inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Carson Goalder pitched two innings, walking three.
The Sedalia hits were singles by Brayden Butts and Goalder.
Josh Hagle, Homan, Rock Azzaro and Keaton Frey walked.
Homan scored the run. Hayden Sleeper posted the RBI.
Washington advanced to play Elsberry Post 226 Red Saturday in the winners’ bracket final, winning 10-0.
Sedalia eliminated Jackson Post 158 Saturday, 17-2, but dropped a 6-5 decision to Elsberry in eight innings in the losers’ bracket final.