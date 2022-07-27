Making a mark in the Missouri State Tournament opener, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team blasted Sedalia Post 642 Friday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 9-1.

“We pitched by community and were able to save all of  our arms for later in the tournament, which helped us greatly,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Justin Mort and Drew Eckhoff led the charge offensively and were able to help us get on top early. We put the pressure on Sedalia early by scoring five runs in the first.”