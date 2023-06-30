Seeking to stay in the Ninth District title chase, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team earned a 13-3 win over Hannibal Post 55 Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (12-7, 4-2) moved into a tie with Union for fourth place in the district with the win. Hannibal dropped to 0-7 in league games.
“The boys had a great approach at the plate and worked their counts to their favor, drawing eight walks to go with eight hits in five innings,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said.
Hannibal took the lead, 1-0, in the top of the first, but Post 218 scored eight times in the bottom of the second and three times in the third.
Hannibal scored twice in the top of the fifth, but Post 218 ended it on the run rule with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Washington outhit Hannibal, 8-3. Each side made three errors.
Owen Bolzenius pitched for Post 218 and went the distance. He allowed three runs on three hits, two walks and one hit batter. Bolzenius struck out five.
“What can you say about Owen? Voelkerding asked. “When he pitches for us he is always ready to go and fills it up the trike zone and pitches ahead in the count.”
Offensively, Braxtyn Frankenberg had two hits, including a double.
Colton Carrier also doubled.
Ben Loesing, Drew Eckhoff, Ryan Williams Ben Gelinas and Brody O’Hanlon each singled.
Colton Lawyer walked three times. Lane Kohlbusch drew two walks. Loesing, Kaden Patke and Eckhoff walked once.
Eckhoff, Williams and AJ Keene were hit by pitches.
Patke stole two bases. Kohlbusch, Eckhoff, Loesing and O’Hanlon each stole one base.
Carrier hit two sacrifice flies. Eckhoff had one.
Loesing, Eckhoff, Lawyer and Kohlbusch each scored twice. Patke, Williams, Carrier, O’Hanlon and Cohen Jasper scored once.
Carrier drove in four runs. Loesing, Eckhoff and Williams all ended with two RBIs. Frankenberg drove in one.
“We had some key big two-out hits again especially in the second inning,” Voelkerding said. “Drew, Rhino, Brax and Colton Carrier came up big.”
After visiting St. Peters Monday, Post 218 hosts Wentzville Post 323 Tuesday at 8 p.m. to finish Ninth District action.
Post 218 is slated to finish the regular season with a home game Wednesday at 8 p.m. against Valmeyer, Illinois.
