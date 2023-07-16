Post 218 Juniors Zone 1 Champions 2023
The Washington Post 218 Juniors claim the Zone 1 championship Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Post 218 won the three-team double-elimination tournament with a 7-3 victory over Union Post 297 in the championship game. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Another state trip is on the books for Washington Post 218.

The Post 218 Juniors (22-8) clinched a berth in the state tournament next week in Blue Springs by winning the Zone 1 Tournament Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.

