Another state trip is on the books for Washington Post 218.
The Post 218 Juniors (22-8) clinched a berth in the state tournament next week in Blue Springs by winning the Zone 1 Tournament Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 12:57 pm
Another state trip is on the books for Washington Post 218.
The Post 218 Juniors (22-8) clinched a berth in the state tournament next week in Blue Springs by winning the Zone 1 Tournament Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington defeated Union Post 297 (14-7-1) in the championship game, 7-3.
After a first-round bye in the three-team double-elimination tournament, Post 218 defeated Jefferson City Post 5 (14-9) Saturday in a 9-0 shutout.
Union avenged an 8-6 loss to Jeff City Friday by bouncing Post 5 from the tournament in a rematch Saturday, 9-3, which set the stage for Sunday's finals between Washington and Union.
Post 218 recovered from a 2-0 deficit in the third inning, roaring back out of a brief weather delay to score seven of the game's final eight runs.
Drew Eckhoff was the winning pitcher for Post 218 with Jack Dunard locking down a two-inning save.
Braxtyn Frankenberg had two key hits, driving in three runs and scoring once.
Read more details about the tournament in the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
UNI - 1+0+1+0+1+0+0=3
WAS - 0+0+1+2+3+1+X=7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.