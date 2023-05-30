A pair of two-run innings was enough for the Washington Post 218 Juniors Saturday.
Washington (1-1) defeated Alton, Illinois, Post 126 Navy (listed as Alton 2 on the tournament sheet) during pool play at the Washington Post 218 Memorial Day Weekend Tournament.
Post 218 scored two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the sixth to win at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. Alton’s run came in the top of the fourth.
Post 218 outhit Alton, 8-6.
The win wasn’t enough to put Post 218 into the tournament semifinals, however. Washington was relegated to the consolation game on the runs allowed tiebreaker.
Ryan Williams, a veteran of the Post 218 state championship team last summer, went six innings for the win. He allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five.
AJ Keene pitched the final frame, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Offensively, Ben Gelinas, one of several Post 218 Freshman Red players who helped to fill the gap left by 10 players who were on the St. Francis Borgia roster, ended with two hits.
Ben Loesing, Williams, Lane Kohlbusch, Brody O’Hanlon and Nakai Scott each singled.
Max Borgerding drew two walks. Loesing walked once.
Loesing stole two bases. Will Weber, O’Hanlon and Kohlbusch each had one steal.
Weber, serving a courtesy runner, scored twice. Kohlbusch and Borgerding both scored once.
Elbert drove in two runs. Kohlbusch and Scott each had one RBI.