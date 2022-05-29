When we last left the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team, it was marking its third consecutive top-three state finish.
Todd Kleekamp’s Post 218 Juniors went 20-6, losing in the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament title game to Eureka Post 177.
It was the second consecutive runner-up finish for Washington, which also finished third in 2018 (there was no Legion season in 2020 due to COVID-19).
Kleekamp returns as Washington’s manager this summer and had a staff of former Post 218 players. Helping are Danny Taylor, Eric Voelkerding and Quinton Poepsel.
Taylor was a member of the 2005 Junior Legion Mid-South Regional championship team. Voelkerding was a member of the 1989 state championship squad and Poepsel was on the 2014 Freshman state champion, the 2015 Junior state champion and 2016 Junior state and Mid-States Regional winning teams.
Post 218 already has a spot in the state tournament as it returns to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field this summer.
“We are really looking forward to this season,” Kleekamp said. “Grant Trentmann and Kabren Koelling are returning and we expect big things from them in all facets of the game.”
Trentmann and Koelling are the two returning players.
Trentmann went 1-0 on the hill for Post 218 last summer, posting a 4.67 ERA over three innings.
At the plate, Trentmann was a .520 batter over 10 games with four runs, 10 RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases.
For the Washington Blue Jays, Trentmann was 4-3 with a 2.87 ERA heading into the playoffs. He was batting .240 with nine runs, 10 RBIs, six walks and two stolen bases.
Koelling batted .406 last summer with one double and one triple. He scored 15 times and drove in 19. He drew one walk and stole nine bases.
Koelling did not pitch last summer, but has thrown for Post 218 in the past.
He missed most of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s season due to a preseason injury. Since returning, he’s played outfield and infield, batting .261 with one double, three runs, six RBIs and two walks.
Kleekamp sees Trentmann and Koelling as being key infielders.
“On paper, our defense looks like it’s going to be a huge strength for us,” Kleekamp said. “Grant and Kabren will be in the infield leading the charge.”
There are 13 players who were promoted from last year’s Post 218 Freshman team, which finished second in its state tournament.
“The A (Freshman) coaches did a great job last year with the boys, so we are looking forward to seeing the growth continue and lead to a successful season,” Kleekamp said.
Among the newcomers, Kleekamp feels Noah Hendrickson is important at catcher.
“Our game plan this year hasn’t changed,” Kleekamp said. “Noah Hendrickson will be behind the plate and his arm strength will be a huge asset to our defense and pitchers.”
Others making the move up from last year’s Freshman team are Noah Wilson, Ethen Holland, Will Hoerr, Jack Dunard, Drew Eckhoff, Lane Roettering, Tyler Kromer, Justin Mort, Kaden Patke, Sam Strubberg, Reagan Kandlbinder and Cohen Jasper.
And, Kleekamp has one newcomer to Post 218 this summer in Ryan Williams.
The team opens play Friday.