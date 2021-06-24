Anthony Broeker hustled home from second base on a Kabren Koelling single to center field Sunday afternoon to lift the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team to a 3-2 win over Elsberry Post 226.
The game, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, was a showdown of the top two Ninth District teams. Washington improved to 9-1 overall, 4-0 in the district standings, with the victory. Elsberry dropped to 9-7 overall, 3-1 in the district.
“In the bottom of the seventh, Anthony Broeker and Luke Kleekamp made great adjustments to get back-to-back hits,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Kabren Koelling continued his hot streak and hit a base-hit up the middle to score the winning run. This was a huge win.”
The two teams play again Thursday at Post 226. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
The game was everything expected from the two top teams. Washington opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Elsberry tied it in the top of the second, but Washington moved back on top, 2-1.
That’s how it stayed until the seventh. Elsberry tied the game in the top of the seventh. Washington scored the winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Post 218 outhit Elsberry in the game, 12-9. Washington made two errors to Elsberry’s one.
Morgan Copeland went the distance for Post 218, allowing two runs (one earned) on nine hits and one hit batter. He struck out four.
“Morgan Copeland is our ace, and he went out and kept Elsberry off balance all day,” Kleekamp said. “He commanded the strike zone, and our defense played great behind him. Every game when Morgan is on the mound, we are confident we will come out with a W.”
Will Clark pitched for Elsberry, allowing three runs on 12 hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Offensively, Luke Kleekamp, Koelling, Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle each had two hits.
Ian Junkin doubled. Aden Pecka, Broeker and Hanon Jarvis singled.
Broeker also walked.
Junkin and Kleekamp were hit by pitches.
Broeker, Koelling and Pecka each stole a base.
Koelling and Weston Meyer sacrificed.
Pecka, Broeker and Jarvis each scored. Koelling drove in two. Weidle had one RBI.
For Post 226, Kyle Turnbull, Gavin Reller and Jayden Johnson each had two hits. Colin Martin, Duncan Whiteside and Clark had one hit apiece.
Turnbull was hit by a pitch, and Martin stole a base.
Martin and Reller scored. Turnbull had an RBI.
Washington hosts Pacific Post 320 Thursday at 8 p.m. Post 218 plays Friday through Sunday in a tournament in Breese, Illinois.