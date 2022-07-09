Upset averted.
Washington Post 218, the top seed in the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament, overcame an eight-run deficit Wednesday to rally past Hannibal Post 55 in Elsberry, 10-8.
“We struggled finding the strike zone and we hit several batters, which put us in a hole early,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “The boys continue to fight back and come back with an amazing win.”
Post 218 (23-3) had its hands full with the No. 5 seed in its first tournament contest. Hannibal came out and scored three runs in the top of the first and five more in the second.
Washington started its comeback with three runs in the bottom of the second and cut it to 8-7 in the third.
Washington scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and added an insurance marker in the bottom of the sixth.
With the win, Post 218 moved into the winners’ bracket final Thursday. Post 218 had to wait to see its opponent as the other semifinal, between Elsberry Post 226 Red and St. Peters Post 313, was suspended due to rain in the top of the fourth. Elsberry was winning, 6-0. That game was resumed Thursday.
Despite the offensive explosion in Wednesday’s game, there were only 15 hits with Washington getting eight of them. Hannibal committed nine errors.
Tyler Kromer was the lone Washington batter with more than one hit. He had two, including a double.
Drew Eckhoff and Ryan Williams also doubled.
Grant Trentmann, Kabren Koelling, Justin Mort and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Ryan Williams drew two walks. Jack Dunard and Eckhoff walked once.
Hendrickson and Koelling were hit by pitches.
Koelling and Kromer stole bases. Hendrickson added a sacrifice fly.
Koelling scored three runs. Trentmann and Williams each scored twice. Mort, Kromer and Sam Strubberg scored once.
Hendrickson had two RBIs. Eckhoff, Koelling, Mort, Williams and Kromer had one RBI apiece.
Kaden Patke started and went one inning, allowing five runs on four hits, two walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Jack Dunard was the winning pitcher, going five innings in relief while allowing three runs on three hits, one walk and four hit batters. He struck out three.
Reagan Kandlbinder earned the save, striking out the save in the seventh.
“We are finally healthy and like our chances to win the district tournament,” Kleekamp said. “I know what the boys are capable of and if we play our game, I know we can be successful. Hits continue to come up and down the lineup, which makes us dangerous against any pitcher.”
For Post 55, Owen Fuemmeler and Colby Cook each had two hits.
Colton Dryden homered. Gavin Greving doubled. Carter Jones added a single.
Dryden was hit by pitches three times. Lucas Edelman was hit twice.
Dryden, Edelman and Fuemmeler each scored twice. Dryden and Greving both drove in two.
Hannibal, which beat Sullivan in the tournament opener Tuesday, played the Elsberry Post 226 White team Thursday in a losers’ bracket game relocated to the Elsberry Khoury League Field.