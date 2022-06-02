Opening a pool play doubleheader Sunday, the Washington Post 218 Juniors rallied to defeat the Hannibal Elite in the Washington Memorial Weekend Tournament at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 10-6.
Washington fell behind in the bottom of the first, 2-0, but rallied to tie it in the top of the second.
Hannibal moved back on top in the bottom of the third with a run and made it 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth.
Post 218 needed something fast to rally, and got it in the form of an eight-run sixth inning.
The game ended after the bottom of that inning on the tournament’s time limit rule.
Washington outhit Hannibal, 10-5. Hannibal made two errors to Washington’s one.
Kaden Patke got the start and went 4.2 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks.
Jack Dunard got the win, going 1.1 innings while striking out one.
Offensively, Post 218 was paced by Justin Mort and Tyler Kromer, who each had three hits.
Patke, Kabren Koelling, Reagan Kandlbinder and Noah Hendrickson each had one hit.
Grant Trentmann and Kromer each drew two walks. Noah Wilson walked once.
Trentmann was hit by a pitch. Kromer stole a base.
Mort also had a sacrifice.
Will Hoer scored three runs. Kromer scored twice. Trentmann, Koelling, Kandlbinder, Mort and Cohen Jasper scored once.
Patke drove in three runs. Kromer drove in two. Kandlbinder, Hendrickson and Mort drove in one run apiece.
Drew Holsted hit the Hannibal home run, a three-run shot.
Cody Culp walked twice and stole two bases. Chad Culp also walked twice.
Brady Lowe, Tyler Oliver and Jackson Carroll pitched for Hannibal.
Post 218 went undefeated in pool play to earn the top seed for Monday’s championship game. The loss for Hannibal Elite, a Perfect Game affiliate, was the only one for that program.
Hannibal Elite draws players from as far away as Columbia.