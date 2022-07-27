After playing eight times with each team winning four, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team ran into Elsberry Post 226 Red once again in the Missouri State Tournament winners’ bracket final Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Reagan Kandlbinder took charge and threw a complete game two-hitter,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “He commanded the zone all day and was able to locate his curveball. Reagan did a great job, and when you have pitching like that and a good defense behind you, we feel good about winning.”
The game promised to be just as exciting as the other eight matchups with Elsberry’s Gavin Woodson (5-4 with one save) matching up against Washington’s Kandlbinder (4-2 with one save).
However, the Washington bats warmed up for 10 runs on 16 hits.
Elsberry was held to two hits and also made three errors.
Post 218 started the scoring parade with one run in the bottom of the first. Washington added two runs in the second and four more in the third.
Post 218 scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The run in the sixth finished the game.
Kandlbinder needed 77 pitches to complete the contest. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five Elsberry batters.
Woodson went five innings before exiting just short of the pitch limit. He allowed nine runs on 15 hits and three walks and one hit batter while striking out one.
Walker Chandler pitched two-thirds of an inning allowing one run on one hit and two walks. He struck out one.
Drew Eckhoff led the Post 218 offense with four hits, including a double.
Justin Mort chipped in with three hits.
Kaden Patke, Kabren Koelling and Tyler Kromer had two hits apiece. Koelling tripled.
Ryan Williams also tripled. Lane Roettering and Noah Hendrickson singled.
Hendrickson drew two walks. Patke, Mort and Noah Wilson each walked once.
Grant Trentmann was hit by a pitch.
Cohen Jasper and Kromer stole bases.
Williams put down a sacrifice bunt.
Kromer scored three runs. Patke, Koelling, Sam Strubberg, Mort, Williams, Wilson and Cohen Jasper scored once.
Eckhoff drove in four runs. Roettering, Kandlbinder, Kromer, Williams and Hendrickson each had one RBI.
“Five kids had two or more hits for us,” Kleekamp said. “Offensively we did an outstanding job and took the ball to all fields. Drew Eckhoff went 4-4 and had four RBIs.”
For Elsberry, Woodson and Noah Taylor each singled.
DJ Barth and Cayden Palmer walked. Barth stole a base.
With the win, Washington moved into Sunday’s championship series for the third time in a row. Elsberry had to come back Saturday evening to play Sedalia Post 642, earning a 6-5 win in eight innings to earn a rematch with Washington Sunday.