Living up to his name, Washington Post 218 Juniors shortstop Anthony Broeker broke the game open in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday.
Broeker’s two-out double off the left field wall chased home two runs to open up a three-run lead for Post 218 (4-1) on the way to a 9-3 road win at Pacific Post 320 (1-2).
Broeker’s double was the biggest of 10 Washington hits in the contest.
“We had hits up and down the lineup,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We were able to get their pitcher out of the game with small ball. The boys executed in all facets of the game.”
The teams exchanged runs in the second and third innings, resulting in a 2-2 score to that point.
A two-out RBI single from Aden Pecka put Post 218 back in front for good in the fourth, setting the table for Broeker’s double.
The score remained 5-2 up to the seventh inning, when Post 218 rallied for four more runs. Post 320 put across a final tally in the bottom half.
“We gave Washington opportunities on the bases by not hitting our cuts,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Those extra bases led to runs and you cannot give a team like Washington those opportunities because they will take advantage.”
Morgan Copeland tossed the complete game for Post 218, fanning seven batters. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk.
“(He) threw strikes,” Kleekamp said. “His first two outings of the year have been dominant, and we are really excited to have him lead our pitching staff.”
Opposing Copeland on the mound for Post 320 was Weston Kulick. In six innings, Kulick struck out two and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and one walk.
“Weston did a great job on the mound keeping us close and giving us a chance,” Carter said. “Our bats were great early on but died off in the middle to late innings. For us, we just need to clean up our defensive miscues and get some timely hitting in the middle innings.”
Cole Hansmann threw the seventh inning, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks.
Pecka and Grant Trentmann posted two singles apiece.
Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson, Kabren Koelling, Ethan Stellhorn and Weston Meyer each singled.
Pecka and McPherson both scored twice. Luke Kleekamp, Weidle, Stellhorn, Trentmann and Devon Deckelman each crossed the plate once.
Broeker and Koelling led in RBIs with two apiece. Pecka, Weidle, Stellhorn, Meyer and Trentmann each drove in one.
Weidle completed a sacrifice on a squeeze play.
Pecka, Broeker, Kleekamp, McPherson and Meyer each drew a walk.
Deckelman, Kleekamp, Stellhorn, Trentmann and Weidle each stole a base.
Four of the six hits for Post 320 went for doubles.
Luke Gerling doubled twice and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne and Joey Mach each doubled.
Hansmann and Matt Reincke both singled. Hansmann added an RBI.
Payne, Drew Beffa and Trey Bibb scored the three Pacific runs.
Payne recorded a stolen base.
Post 218 next takes the field Sunday at Blanchette Park in St. Charles for a Legion Showcase.
The Post 320 Juniors are off until June 10, when they host Rhineland for a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.