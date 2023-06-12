Playing with a full deck for the first time, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team dealt Pacific Post 320 a Ninth District setback Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (3-2, 1-0), which got its St. Francis Borgia players back following last weekend’s MSHSAA Class 5 Championships, won by an 11-4 score.
The loss was Pacific’s first of the season as Post 320 fell to 4-1 overall, 4-1 in Ninth District play.
“It is always good to get a win to start off district play,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “You set a good tone to start battling through arguably the best AA Legion district in the state.
“It was great to get our roster together on the field after Borgia’s season wrapping up,” Voelkerding said. “They are all a bunch of hard-working young men.”
Washington opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first and two more in the second.
Pacific scored a run in the top of the third, but Post 218 responded with five more runs in the bottom of that inning.
The game stayed at 8-1 until the top of the sixth. Pacific scored a run and Washington added three.
Post 320 made a run at the end, scoring its final two runs in the top of the seventh.
Washington outhit Pacific, 8-5. The teams combined for seven errors with Pacific making four to Washington’s three.
Kaden Patke got the start for Washington and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks. He struck out seven.
“Kaden started on the bump for us and gave us a solid outing,” Voelkerding said. “He mixed his pitches well and was able to keep a tough quality opponent in check.”
Lane Kohlbusch pitched the last 1.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.
James Imus went 2.1 innings for Pacific, allowing eight runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Ethan Holzmark pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Justin Mort was the lone Post 218 batter to end with two hits.
Drew Eckhoff, Patke and Colton Carrier doubled.
Ben Loesing, Ryan Williams and Cohen Jasper singled.
“We took good quality at-bats against both of Pacific’s pitchers,” Voelkerding said. “When you can do that you can make things happen.”
Loesing walked twice. Eckhoff, Mort, Williams, Carrier and Jasper walked once.
Williams stole three bases. Jasper and Loesing each had two steals.
“The boys did a great job getting our running game going,” Voelkerding said. “We have great team speed and that. puts a lot of pressure on any opponent.”
Eckhoff had a sacrifice fly.
Williams and Carrier both scored twice. Patke, Eckhoff, Mort, Brody O’Hanlon and Jasper scored once.
Carrier drove in three runs. Eckhoff had two RBIs. Patke, Mort, Williams and Jasper each drove in one run.
“Colton Carrier hit the ball well, picking up three RBIs,” Voelkerding said.
Connor Mooney had three of the five Pacific hits, including a triple.
Trey Kulick and Holzmark both singled.
Post 320 hitters drew seven walks. Landon Swebilius had two of them. Kulick, Holzmark, Bennett Parker, Gavin Lane and Cole Ramirez walked once.
Parker had a sacrifice fly.
Kulick scored two runs. Holzmark and Mooney scored once.
Mooney and Parker each had one RBI.
Washington played a Ninth District game Wednesday in Elsberry and will take part in a Gametime Tournament in St. Peters Saturday and Sunday. Post 218 plays pool games Saturday at 9 a.m. against the Midwest Titans and 10:45 a.m. against the Southwest Stars.
Bracket play in the five-team event at Woodlands Sports Park Field 24 starts Sunday at 9 a.m.
Pacific is off until Monday when it visits Kirkwood in an 8 p.m. game.