Pacific Post 320 had the biggest inning.
But Washington Post 218 scored the most runs Saturday morning in the Sullivan Tournament Bourbon Pool opener, 14-8.
“Our games with Nathan’s team are always highly competitive and tightly fought,” Washington Manager Eric Voelkerding said about facing Pacific’s Nathan Bruns. “You can’t let up against them. We knew they would make a hard push to get back in it and they did. But the boys answered right back with runs. That was great to see.”
Pacific (5-3-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth for the most tallies in a frame.
However, Washington scored five times in the top of the fifth and had a trio of three-run innings, the first, sixth and seventh.
“We were able to jump out in the first again which put pressure on them right away,” Voelkerding said.
Pacific also scored single runs in the third and fifth innings.
Washington outhit Pacific for the contest, 15-8. Pacific made five errors to Washington’s three.
Ryan Williams started on the mound for Washington and lasted 5.2 innings for the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. He struck out five.
Jack Dunard pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Trey Kulick started on the hill for Post 320 and went 4.2 innings, taking the loss. He allowed eight runs (three earned) on eight hits, one walk and two hit batters. Kulick struck out two.
Gavin Lane pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Washington’s offense was paced by Brody O’Hanlon, who had three hits, including a double.
“Brody got things going for us in the leadoff spot, going 3-5,” Voelkerding said.
Kaden Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Justin Mort and Braxtyn Frankenberg each had two hits. Patke, Eckhoff and Frankenberg doubled.
Colton Carrier and Jack Dunard also doubled. Williams and Cohen Jasper singled.
“Up and down the line up we had good at bats and hit the ball well,” Voelkerding said. “All starters had at least one hit.”
Mort and Carrier walked. Jasper was hit by pitches twice. Dunard and Eckhoff each were hit once.
O’Hanlon and Lane Kohlbusch each stole a base.
Eckhoff scored three runs. O’Hanlon, Patke, Mort and Dunard scored twice. Williams, Frankenberg and Kohlbusch each scored once.
Mort drove in three runs.
“Morty had a big game with three RBIs,” Voelkerding said.
O’Hanlon and Dunard both drove in two runs. Patke, Eckhoff, Carrier and Frankenberg each had one RBI.
For Pacific, Connor Mooney and Lane each had two hits.
Ethan Holzmark and Hagen Hassell doubled.
Kulick and James Imus singled.
Imus walked twice. Kulick, Holzmark, Mooney, Hassell and Landon Swebilius each walked once.
Kulick was hit by a pitch.
Hassell scored three times. Kulick, Holzmark, Mooney, Imus and Swebilius each scored once.
Holzmark drove in three runs. Mooney had two RBIs. Kulick and Lane drove in one run apiece.
Pacific turned around to immediate play Eureka Post 177 in the next pool game. Washington had a break before playing St. Charles Post 312 in the afternoon.
Eureka defeated Pacific, 6-3, putting Pacific into the Silver Bracket Saturday.
Washington won 21-3 over St. Charles, moving to the Gold Bracket. St. Charles beat Eureka, 11-9, but Eureka moved to the Gold Bracket.
Washington defeated the St. Louis Sidewinders and Elsberry Post 226 to win the championship.
Pacific beat Sullivan Post 18, but the Silver championship was called due to weather.
