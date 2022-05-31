Reagan Kandlbinder and Lane Roettering combined for a one-hit shutout as the Washington Post 218 Juniors opened the season Friday with an 8-0 win over Manchester Post 208.
The game was the first of The Washington Post 218 Memorial Weekend Tournament.
Kandlbinder went 4.1 innings, throwing 58 pitches while giving up one hit and one walk. He struck out eight.
Roettering, coming back from an injury which kept him out for much of the high school season, tossed the final 1.2 innings, walking three and striking out two.
Offensively, Post 218 gave the pitchers all the support they needed with a run in the bottom of the first. Washington added two runs in the second, two in the third, and single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The game ended when Washington reached the tournament’s run rule in the bottom of the sixth.
Washington outhit Manchester, 8-1, and Manchester made both of the game’s errors.
Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp had plenty of chances to go into his team’s depth and 14 different players saw action.
Grant Trentmann, Kaden Patke and Cohen Jasper each recorded two hits in the game. Trentmann’s first at-bat yielded a double.
Kabren Koelling and Noah Wilson each had one hit.
Koelling drew a pair of walks. Kandlbinder also walked.
Noah Hendrickson was hit by pitches three times.
On the bases, Jasper and Koelling each stole two bases. Patke, Sam Strubberg, Trentmann and Wilson each had one steal.
Jack Dunard put down a sacrifice bunt. Strubberg hit a sacrifice fly.
Jasper scored two runs. Trentmann, Koelling, Hendrickson, Patke, Strubberg and Wilson each scored once.
Koelling drove in two runs. Roettering, Patke, Strubberg and Dunard had one RBI apiece.
Manchester used three pitchers, Jacob Drake, Mike McDermott and Grant Hudson.
Jeremy Shangeld had the lone hit for Post 208. Gus Krieshauser walked and stole a base. Ethan Genthon, Ryan Wilkes and Jake Thompson also walked.