Jumping on top early, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team picked up a 7-1 road win Tuesday night.
Washington (14-2) defeated St. Charles Post 312 at Blanchette Park, 7-1, in a three-inning game.
Washington pushed three runs across the plate in the top of the first and added four more in the second.
St. Charles scored its lone run in the bottom of the second inning.
The game ended in the middle of the third due to the lights going out.
Drew Bunge pitched for Post 218 and earned the win, allowing one run on one hit, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three batters over two innings.
Morgan Copeland and Grant Trentmann both ended with two hits.
Aden Pecka, Peyton Straatmann, Luke Kleekamp, Ethan Stellhorn and Devon Deckelman each had one hit.
Tanner McPherson drew a walk. Pecka stole two bases, and Deckelman, McPherson and Stellhorn each had one steal.
Pecka sacrificed.
McPherson scored twice. Pecka, Kleekamp, Copeland, Deckelman and Ryker Obermark scored once.
Copeland and Trentmann both drove in two runs. Straatmann and Stellhorn had one RBI apiece.
Washington’s scheduled nonleague game against Rhineland Post 147 Wednesday was rained out.
Washington will start Ninth District Tournament play Monday.
While the bracket hasn’t been released, Washington likely will have the top seed.
As of Thursday, Washington had a 2.5-game lead over Pacific Post 320 and a 3.5-game lead over Elsberry Post 226.
Hannibal Post 55 was fourth with Rhineland Post 147 and St. Charles Post 312 rounding out the standings.
The Junior Division is the smallest in the Ninth District this season with only six teams playing at that level.