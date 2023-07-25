Sedalia Post 642 scored first, and last, Thursday in the Missouri Junior Legion State Tournament opener at the Hidden Valley Sports Complex in Blue Springs.
But, Washington Post 218 scored the most, defeating Sedalia, 11-6.
“We got the first win last night, 11-6 against Sedalia,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “This team definitely does not quit.”
Washington’s reward is a Friday 2 p.m. winners’ bracket final game against Ste. Genevieve Post 150 (25-4), which won its first-round game Thursday over Blue Springs Post 499 Fike (10-27), 8-0.
Sedalia moved to the losers’ bracket to play Fike Friday at 5 p.m. The winner of that game plays the loser of the Washington-Ste. Genevieve game at 8 p.m.
The championship series starts Saturday at 1 p.m.
Post 218 (23-8) had to overcome a three-run top of the first by Sedalia (30-7), chipping back with two runs in the second and two more in the third.
“We had a few miscues early that they were able to take advantage of in the first,” Voelkerding said. “But, with this team, there was no panic, etc. We knew we had a lot of game to play.”
Post 218 broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
“This year, we have been a great two-out hitting team,” Voelkerding said. “In the bottom of the fourth, that was shown when we had two outs and no one on and ended up scoring five.”
In the sixth, Sedalia scored once and Post 218 added two runs.
Sedalia made a rally in the top of the seventh, adding two runs, but couldn’t catch up with Washington.
Kaden Patke started on the hill for Washington and went five innings before he got to within one pitch of his maximum limit. Patke was charged with four runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks. He struck out nine and was the winning pitcher.
“Kaden battled through the first and pitched very well for five-plus innings, adjusting to the strike zone that was being called,” Voelkerding said.
Post 218 made three errors in the game to Sedalia’s one. Washington outhit Post 642, 7-6.
Jack Dunard pitched the last two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk. He struck out two.
At the plate, Ben Loesing and Braxtyn Frankenberg each had two hits. Loesing doubled.
Patke, Colton Carrier and Cohen Jasper had one hit apiece.
Post 218 batters drew 10 walks. Justin Mort walked four times. Carrier and Ryan Williams each walked twice. Dunard and Jasper both walked once.
Loesing, Drew Eckhoff and Dunard were hit by pitches.
Loesing stole a base.
Mort and Brody O’Hanlon both scored three runs. Loesing crossed the plate twice. Patke, Williams and Dunard scored once.
Frankenberg drove in four runs. Loesing had three RBIs. Eckhoff, Williams and Jasper each drove in one run.
“We have talked about how deep our lineup is and tonight was a great example,” Voelkerding said. “Eight RBIs came from our sixth through ninth place hitters, with Brax collecting four, Ben three and Cohen one.”
For Post 642, Adam Rowe was the starting pitcher and he took the loss, going 3.2 innings while allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Gage Killion tossed 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two.
Braedyn Eads pitched the final inning, walking two, hitting one and striking out two.
Caden Homan had two hits to lead Post 642 offensively.
Cooper Woolery doubled. Hayden Zeiler, Kaden Wiskur and Jacob Wise singled.
Jayden Archibeque walked three times. Zeiler, Corbett Tanner and Elliot Nieters walked once.
Wiskur stole two bases. Woolery hit a sacrifice fly.
Wiskur scored two of the runs. Zeiler, Homan, Woolery and Kellen Frey each scored once.
Wiskur drove in two runs. Woolery, Wise and Talon Timmermeier drove in one run apiece.
