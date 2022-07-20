Scoring twice in the top of the sixth inning, the Washington Post 218 Juniors edged Elsberry Post 226 Red Friday in the Zone 1 Tournament opener in Elsberry, 8-6.
“We had a great approach at the plate, hit the ball well and executed our bunts when we needed to,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said.
The game was the fourth game in a row between the two sides, which finished in the first two spots in the Ninth District Tournament.
“We have now split the season series with Elsberry,” Voelkerding said. “They are always very competitive games when we face off. They are fun to be a part of.”
Post 218 opened scoring with four runs in the top of the first, but watched as Post 226 Red cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning, 4-2.
In the third, both teams scored once. Washington added a run in the fourth, but Elsberry tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The game stayed tied until Washington pushed two across the plate in the sixth.
Drew Eckhoff had the game-winning hit, doubling home Sam Strubberg with one out.
Eckhoff gave way to courtesy runner Cohen Jasper, and he scored an insurance run when Ryan Williams drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 10-4. Post 226 made five errors to Washington’s one.
Grant Trentmann got the ball for Post 218 and went 4.1 innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out 10.
Eckhoff earned the win, going 2.2 innings while allowing one walk. He struck out three.
“Grant gave us a good quality start on the bump,” Voelkerding said. “Drew came in and closed the door for us.”
Voelkerding noted Washington played strong defensively.
“We played solid defense behind them,” Voelkerding said. “Will (Hoer) made a great play from right field, throwing out a runner at first on a hit. It was a momentum changer. All the boys were pumped for sure.”
For Elsberry, Kyle Thompson started and went 5.1 innings before hitting the 105-pitch limit. He allowed eight runs (three earned) on nine hits and four walks. Thompson fanned three.
Gavin Woodson pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out four.
Noah Hendrickson led the way at the plate with three singles.
Eckhoff and Trentmann each had two hits. Eckhoff doubled.
Kabren Koelling and Justin Mort also doubled. Tyler Kromer singled.
Williams coaxed two walks.
Eckhoff and Reagan Kandlbinder walked once.
Eckhoff and Trentmann stole bases.
Kaden Patke put down two sacrifice bunts. Mort added a sacrifice fly.
Jasper and Strubberg both scored twice. Patke, Eckhoff, Koelling and Kandlbinder scored once.
Eckhoff, Koelling, Kandlbinder, Williams, Mort and Kromer had one RBI apiece.
For Elsberry, Zach Gibson had half of the hits. He homered and doubled.
Woodson had a triple. Landon Niederer singled.
Logan Havican drew three of the four Elsberry walks. Alex Kinne also walked.
Karson White was hit by a pitch.
Gibson and Havican scored twice. Woodson and White scored once.
Woodson drove in two runs. Gibson, Kinnie and Niederer each had one RBI.