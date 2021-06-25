Taking a break from Ninth District play, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team will be headed to Illinois.
Weather and field conditions permitting, Washington plays in the Breese Tournament Friday through Sunday.
Washington is the lone Missouri team and is in Pool A with Breese Gray, Salem and Highland.
Pool B consists of Breese Red, Trenton, Champaign and Alton.
Post 218 opens against Breese Gray Friday at 6 p.m. That game will be played in Aviston, Illinois.
Washington returns Saturday to play Salem in Breese, Illinois, at 10 a.m.
The final pool game for Post 218 takes place in Breese at 2:30 p.m. The opponent is Highland.
The consolation game between fourth-place teams from each pool takes place in Aviston at 11 a.m. The third-place teams play at noon in Breese, and the second-place teams face off at 2:30 p.m., also in Breese.
The title contest is set for 5 p.m. in Breese.