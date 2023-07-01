Don’t seed the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament just yet.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 9:26 am
Don’t seed the Ninth District Junior Legion Tournament just yet.
Washington Post 218 (13-7, 6-2) handed St. Peters (12-7-1, 5-1) Post 313 its first district setback Tuesday at City Centre Park, 6-4.
“District 9 is such a competitive district year in and out,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “This was your typical district game and will only help us down the road as games get tighter and tighter.”
St. Peters still can claim the regular season title if it can win one of its final two league games.
Post 313 plays a doubleheader at Union Wednesday with the first game at 6 p.m.
The team ends the league season with a doubleheader at home against Hannibal Post 55 Friday starting at 6 p.m.
The first game of each doubleheader counts in the league standings.
Union is among the teams with two losses while Hannibal has not won a league game this season.
Washington, one of four teams with two league losses, plays its final game Tuesday at 8 p.m. against Wentzville Post 323, which has one league win.
In Monday’s game, St. Peters grabbed the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first.
“The first couple of innings we were one big hit away from getting on the board but they came up with great plays to end both innings,” Voelkerding said.
Washington tied it in the third and took the lead, 3-2, in the fourth.
St. Peters tied it again in the fifth.
Each side scored a run in the sixth. Washington went on top to stay with two runs in the top of the seventh.
“We have done a great job this whole year with getting big two-out hits and both Kaden (Patke) in the sixth and Brax (Frankenberg) in the seventh both did that in key spots,” Voelkerding said.
Patke started for Post 218 and went 4.2 innings while allowing three runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out 10.
“Kaden threw great again, scattering five hits over four-plus innings with 10 strikeouts,” Voelkerding said. “He is a big game pitcher and this was a big game for us.”
Drew Eckhoff got the win, pitching 2.1 innings while allowing a run on one hit and one walk. He struck out three.
“Drew came in and did a great job getting us out of a jam and then closing it out for us,” Voelkerding said.
On the other side, Voelkerding said getting to St. Peters starter Ben Klassen was a key.
“The boys did a great job on working each at bat against Klassen,” Voelkerding said. “He is a great pitcher and you have to do that. He threw 103 pitches in five innings.”
Klassen allowed three runs on six hits and six walks while striking out two.
Jordan Barrett took the loss, pitching two innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits. He struck out one.
Offensively, Colton Carrier was Washington’s top batter with three hits.
“When he barrels up, the ball jumps off his bat,” Voelkerding said.
Patke had two hits while Ben Loesing, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams, Frankenberg and Cohen Jasper each contributed one hit.
Eckhoff walked three times. Patke, Williams and Jasper walked once.
Jasper stole two bases. Williams and Loesing each had one steal.
Mort crossed the plate twice. Frankenberg, Jasper, Lane Kohlbusch and Colton Lawyer scored once.
“It was a great team win from the players on the field, our courtesy runners (Colten Lawyer and Lane Kohlbusch) running the bases well, to everyone on the bench, who were into the game all night,” Voelkerding said. “That is what it takes for a team to be successful.”
Jon Jezik had two of the six St. Peters hits, including a double. Adam Knobbe also doubled.
