Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Partly cloudy with scattered strong storms developing during the afternoon. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.