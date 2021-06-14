Ian Junkin and Grant Trentmann paired up to toss a five-inning no-hitter for the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team against St. Charles Wednesday, 17-0.
Washington improved to 5-1 with the victory.
“Ian Junkin and Grant Trentmann combined for a no-hitter,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “They commanded the strike zone the entire game and allowed St. Charles to put the ball in play and let our defense make plays. Our pitchers have been outstanding.”
Junkin threw the first three innings, allowing one walk and striking out three. Trentmann pitched the fourth and fifth, striking out four.
One other statistic of note was Kabren Koelling driving in seven runs.
“Our offense continues to hit the ball up and down the lineup,” Kleekamp said. “Kabren Koelling led the team with three hits and seven RBIs.”
Offensively, Post 218 went to work in the bottom of the first with three runs. Although that would have been enough for the win, Washington hitters added seven runs in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth due to the run rule.
Washington had 14 hits in the game. St. Charles made four errors, and Washington had two.
Koelling led the Post 218 offense with three hits, including a triple.
Weston Meyer, Drew Bunge and Morgan Copeland had two hits apiece. Copeland doubled.
Ryan Weidle tripled. Aden Pecka, Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Ryker Obermark singled.
Pecka, Anthony Broeker and Hanon Jarvis walked.
Luke Kleekamp twice was hit by pitches. Jarvis was hit once.
Broeker stole two bases. Koelling and Pecka each had one steal.
Broeker, Devon Deckelman, Kleekamp and Jarvis all scored twice.
Copeland drove in two runs. Pecka, Jacob Weidle, McPherson, Bunge and Obermark each drove in one run.
Post 218 heads to Pacific Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game against Post 320.
Washington then hosts Eureka Wednesday at 8 p.m. The team plays a doubleheader against the KC Owls Friday, June 18, starting at 6 p.m.
“We have a big week ahead of us and are excited to see where it goes,” Todd Kleekamp said.