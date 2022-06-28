Pushing for the top spot in the Ninth District pennant race, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team picked up a 10-2 home win over St. Charles Post 312 Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (16-3, 5-1) is chasing Elsberry Post 226 Red (19-5, 8-2) for the top spot in the league standings.
St. Charles Post 312 (1-3, 1-3) holds fifth among seven teams.
“We have some things we can still work on, but the boys continue to find ways to win ballgames,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Hits came throughout the entire lineup once again, which is a huge strength for us.”
In Wednesday’s game, Washington opened scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first. Post 218 added two runs in the second, one in the third and another in the fourth.
Trailing by eight runs, St. Charles got onto the scoreboard in the top of the fifth with one run. Washington added two in the bottom of the frame.
St. Charles scored its final run in the top of the sixth.
Three Washington pitchers held St. Charles to one hit. Each team made three errors.
Lane Roettering pitched the first 1.2 innings, allowing three walks and one hit batter. He struck out two.
Jack Dunard pitched the next 3.1 innings and was credited with the win. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out six.
Ryan Williams pitched the final two innings, giving up a run on three walks.
“We pitched by committee, and I thought all three pitchers did a great job,” Kleekamp said. “This week is one of our toughest stretches of the season playing a total of eight games in six days, so keeping our pitchers pitch count down has been important.”
Post 218 batters rapped out 11 hits.
Drew Eckhoff, Grant Trentmann, Ryan Williams and Cohen Jasper each had two hits. Eckhoff and Williams doubled.
Will Hoer, Kabren Koelling and Justin Mort each had one hit.
Mort walked twice. Grant Trentmann, Tyler Kromer and Jasper walked once.
Trentmann stole three bases. Eckhoff, Koelling, Kaden Patke and Noah Wilson stole one base each.
Williams also had a sacrifice fly.
Eckhoff, Trentmann and Williams scored twice. Patke, Hoer, Koelling and Mort scored once.
Jasper drove in three runs. Eckhoff and Williams each had two RBIs. Trentmann and Koelling drove in one run apiece.
Brady Reed had the St. Charles hit.
Reed and Grant Clark scored the runs.
Matt Lambeck and Garrett Sutton pitched for Post 312 with Lambeck taking the loss.