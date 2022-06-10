Washington Post 218’s younger teams will be on the road this weekend.
The Post 218 Juniors and Freshmen both are playing in GameTime Tournaments in St. Peters.
Both events are being held at the Woodlands complex in St. Peters.
Washington’s Freshman team plays Saturday morning, taking on the St. Louis Bears (Smith) at 10:45 a.m. and the 365 Ballers at 12:30 p.m.
The Post 218 Freshmen are competing in the 15/16U Division.
Other teams in that tournament are St. Louis Bears (Bernstill), MF StrikeZone 25, Rawlings Tigers (Luttman), Smithton Bandits, St. Louis Phillies, Southern Illinois Prospects, WB Bulldogs, Adidas Athletics White, Southwest Stars, MaxRep Bats and St. Louis Sidewinders 16U.
The Post 218 Juniors will play the St. Louis Bears (Bernstill) at 2:15 p.m. and the St. Louis Sidewinders 18U at 4 p.m.
Washington’s Junior team is in the 17/18 Division.
Other teams in that division are Blue Devils, Adidas Athletics Navy 17U, Adidas Athletics White 17U, Adidas Athletics Gray 17U, Midwest Titans 17U, Rebels Baseball 17U, Fusion Baseball, St. Louis Naturals and Southwest Stars.
Both Post 218 teams are slated to return Sunday for additional games.
Full event schedules can be found at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1LSvLfhTmC_5MeInZ9wTBc2FWY07UBQq7fpyJvgHT28w/edit#gid=1771791875