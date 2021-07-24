The final games to be played at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field this summer by the Washington Post 218 teams wrapped up Saturday.
When the dust settled, the Post 218 Juniors claimed second in the state tournament and the Post 218 Seniors advanced to play for a state title in Sedalia next week. Post 218 hosted both the Junior State Tournament and the Senior Zone 1 Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Eureka Post 177 claimed the junior state championship, coming from behind to defeat Washington, 5-3, in the seventh inning of the final game. Post 218 eliminated Lathrop Post 467, 3-1, earlier in the day to advance to the championship round.
The Post 218 Juniors came within one strike of forcing a winner-take-all state championship rematch Sunday before Eureka snared the lead on a three-run triple with the bases loaded and two outs.
The Washington Seniors become the third Post 218 team to make it to the state tournament this summer, knocking off the NEMO Sixers, 3-0, in the Zone 1 Championship game Saturday afternoon.
That game was previously scheduled as the losers' bracket final, but was promoted to the championship game after the winners' bracket survivor, Jefferson City Post 5, was disqualified Friday night after it was discovered the team used an ineligible player in Thursday's game against Hannibal Post 55.
Pick up a copy of the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the two tournaments.