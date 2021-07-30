The Post 218 Juniors came within one strike of forcing Sunday baseball in the state tournament.
Saturday, Washington Post 218 (20-6) ended the season with a second-place finish in the state at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Eureka Post 177 (31-4) came from behind in the top of the seventh inning to win Saturday’s final round matchup and the state title, 5-3.
“Yeah, it is (a big deal),” Post 218 shortstop Anthony Broeker said. “You get to play in front of a large crowd. It’s just good to see lots of fans out here. We fought all year, and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I’m glad we made it this far.”
Post 218 led the majority of the game after scoring the first run in the bottom of the second inning, gradually building a 3-0 lead with another run in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Eureka scored twice in the top of the sixth in an inning that saw a Eureka runner thrown out at the plate and runners left stranded at second and third base.
Morgan Copeland pitched the complete game for Post 218, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk and striking out four.
After Copeland sat down two of the first three batters he faced in the seventh inning, Eureka was able to remain patient as Carter Luft walked to advance Patrick Dahm to second base.
Copeland got the next batter, Dakota Joggerst, down to his last strike with a 0-2 count, but Joggerst stayed alive with three consecutive foul balls before singling to the left side of the infield to load the bases.
That set the stage for Josh West to be the Eureka hero, clearing the bases with triple to deep right field.
“We did pretty good and finished with a good record,” Copeland said. “I’m just proud of these guys. I did feel strong and thought I was going to roll through the last two (innings, but) they got a few good hits.”
Had Washington been able to hang on for the win, the teams would have played again Sunday with the winner of that game taking the title.
Post 218 finishes as the state runner-up for the second junior state tournament in a row after previously taking second in 2019. There was no tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Joggerst, who staved off the final out for Eureka at the plate, first kept Post 177 in the game from the mound. As the starting pitcher, he went 4.2 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits, striking out three.
Dahm finished the game on the mound. In 2.1 innings, he struck out two and allowed no runs on two hits.
At the plate, Jacob Weidle’s double was the biggest hit of the game for Washington.
Tanner McPherson singled twice.
Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle, Anthony Broeker, Weston Meyer and Hanon Jarvis each singled.
Broeker, Ryan Weidle and McPherson each drove in a run.
Jacob Weidle scored twice. Ethan Stellhorn crossed the plate once.
Broeker, Jacob Weidle and Ryan Weidle each stole a base.
Other than West’s triple, Dylan Tate’s double was the only other extra base hit for Post 177.
David Sheahan-Eagan singled twice. Dahm, Luft and Josiah Hubbard each singled once.
Joggerst and Luft both scored twice and Dahm once.
West ended with three RBIs, and Tate drove in two.
Sheahan-Eagan stole three bases, and Dahm stole one.