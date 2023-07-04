Taking care of its end of things, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team rolled to a 12-1 win over Wentzville Post 323 Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
After that, the team waited to see how everything else would play out in the Ninth District standings with the postseason tournament set to start Monday.
Post 218, 14-7 overall, ended the league schedule at 6-2. That left Washington as one of four teams mathematically eligible for the regular-season title and the top tournament seed.
St. Peters Post 313, Elsberry Post 226 and Union Post 297 also were in the title hunt as of Wednesday.
One of the teams not in the title chase was Wentzville Post 323, which finished the regular season at 3-14-1 overall, 1-7 in district games.
Tuesday’s game in Washington lasted five innings. Post 218 scored four runs in the first, three in the second, four in the third and one in the fourth.
“Again, tonight we were able to get a quick top of the first and then got to work, scoring in the bottom of the first, and subsequently the next three innings also,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said.
Wentzville’s run came in the top of the fourth.
Post 218 outhit Wentzville, 8-2. Post 323 made five errors.
Ben Loesing pitched the first three innings for the win, allowing a hit and striking out two.
AJ Keene pitched two innings, allowing a run on one hit and two walks. He struck out two.
“Ben and AJ pitched well tonight again filling the zone and keeping our defense on their toes,” Voelkerding said.
Colton Lawyer and Colton Carrier led the Post 218 offense with two hits apiece. Both doubled.
Drew Eckhoff, Justin Mort, Charles Gildehaus and Braxtyn Frankenberg each singled.
Loesing walked twice. Eckhoff, Brody O’Hanlon and Cohen Jasper walked once.
Frankenberg, Carrier and Lawyer were hit by pitches.
“I know I sound like a broken record, but we took great at-bats again and worked counts to our favor for hitters counts or walks, finding a way to get on base anyway we can,” Voelkerding said. “The boys have done that well this year.”
Loesing stole four bases. Lawyer had two swipes. Mort, Lane Kohlbusch and O’Hanlon each stole one base.
We were able to get our running game going again, getting us into scoring position,” Voelkerding said.
Eckhoff added a sacrifice fly.
Loesing scored three runs. Lawyer, Eckhoff, Mort and Carrier each scored twice. O’Hanlon scored once.
Lawyer, Eckhoff, Mort, Carrier, Gildehaus, Frankenberg and Jasper drove in one run apiece.
Alex Mack doubled for Post 323 while Blake Gerland singled.
Anthony Washington and Zachary Koepke walked.
Mack scored the run and Hayden Smith drove him in.
Mack and Gerland each pitched two innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.