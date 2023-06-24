With hardware on the line, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team found a way to defeat Elsberry Post 226 Sunday.
Washington (9-6) defeated Elsberry (16-4) for the Sullivan Tournament championship, 8-0.
Updated: June 24, 2023 @ 11:43 am
“We couldn’t be more proud of all the boys and the way they played this weekend,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “We are on a good stretch right now and are clicking on all three levels, pitching, defense and hitting. We know we need to keep working at it and take it one game at a time.”
Elsberry had won the previous two meetings this season.
Last year, Washington and Elsberry played each other 10 times with Post 218 taking the series, 6-4. Washington’s wins included the Zone 1 and State Tournament title games. Elsberry won the Ninth District Tournament.
Both teams won their respective pools Saturday with Elsberry taking the Sullivan Pool and Washington prevailing in the Bourbon Pool.
Post 218 jumped on top early and scored in the first five innings to claim the title. It was 2-0 after one frame, 3-0 after the second, 4-0 through three, 7-0 after four innings and 8-0 after the fifth.
Washington outhit Elsberry, 11-2, and both teams made one error.
Voelkerding noted the game ended just before rain hit Sullivan.
Kaden Patke went the distance for Post 218 and earned the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven in the shutout.
“Kaden started on the mound and was dominant, giving up two hits over seven innings,” Voelkerding said. He always comes up big.”
Voelkerding said the Post 218 offense made it easy for Patke.
“Again, we were able to get on the board quick and actually scored in first five innings in a row,” Voelkerding said. “You love to see that, always keeping the pressure on.”
Drew Eckhoff had three of the 11 hits. Justin Mort, Ryan Williams and Braxtyn Frankenberg each had two hits. Williams tripled.
“Rhino had a great approach again at the plate and had three RBIs.”
Colton Carrier and Brody O’Hanlon both singled.
Patke walked twice. Eckhoff, Mort and Jack Dunard walked once.
Ben Loesing was hit by a pitch.
O’Hanlon, Colton Lawyer and Loesing stole bases.
Loesing, Eckhoff and Mort each scored twice. Williams and O’Hanlon scored once.
Williams drove in three runs. Eckhoff, Mort, Carrier and Frankenberg each had one RBI.
“All the boys took great at-bats and came up with big hits when we needed them,” Voelkerding said. “We had several two-out hits again.”
Camden Palmer and Brady Sheppard had the two Elsberry hits, which came back-to-back in the second inning.
Ethan Cox started on the mound and went three innings, taking the loss.
Cameron Huddleston and Daiten Bender also pitched.
