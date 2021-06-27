Washington Post 218 now stands alone at the top of the Ninth District Junior Legion standings.
Post 218 (11-1, 5-0) shut out Elsberry Post 226 (11-8, 3-1) Thursday in a critical district contest in Elsberry, 11-0.
“The boys played a great game,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We have been doing a great job putting runs on the board early. Our pitching has been consistent all year, which really takes pressure off the offense and allows the boys to be relaxed.”
Washington heads to the Breese, Illinois, Tournament Friday and Saturday before laying Kirkwood at home Sunday at 3 p.m.
Washington travels to Blanchette Park Tuesday to play St. Charles Post 312 at 8 p.m. and then hosts Rhineland Post 147 Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Washington also has to make up a game against Hannibal Post 55. The scheduled contest had to be postponed after Hannibal had a positive COVID-19 case.
The Ninth District Tournament is slated to open Monday, July 5.
In Thursday’s game, Post 218 wasted no time in taking the lead. Washington scored twice in the top of the first and another run in the second. It was 5-0 after three innings.
Washington scored four times in the fifth and added two final runs in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit Elsberry, 13-7. Elsberry made the game’s lone error.
Ryan Weidle was the hitting star, going 4-4 with a double, two home runs, three runs and five RBIs.
“Ryan Weidle hit two home runs in the game, which was a huge rally for the boys,” Kleekamp said.
A trio of Washington pitchers combined for the seven-hit shutout.
Anthony Broeker started and went four innings for the win. He allowed six hits and hit one batter, striking out three.
Jacob Weidle pitched two innings, walking one, hitting one and striking out two.
Peyton Straatmann finished the game, throwing one inning. He allowed a hit and a walk and struck out one.
Broeker and Kabren Koelling both had two hits. Broeker doubled.
Hanon Jarvis also doubled. Aden Pecka, Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Grant Trentmann each had one single.
Weston Meyer drew Washington’s walk. McPherson was twice hit by pitches. Pecka and Ethan Stellhorn were hit by pitches once.
Broeker, Pecka and Stellhorn stole bases.
After Ryan Weidle, Koelling and McPherson each scored twice. Pecka, Stellhorn, Jarvis and Ryker Obermark scored once.
Stellhorn, Broeker, Jacob Weidle and McPherson added one RBI apiece.
“All aspects of our game have been great,” Kleekamp said. “We are feeling good with the position we are in. I’m proud of the boys’ efforts and we are now one step closer to our goal.”
Elsberry used a trio of pitchers as well with Gavin Reller, Alex Miller and Gavin Marshall seeing time on the mound. Reller started and took the loss.
Reller, Josiah Bockhorst and Miller had two hits apiece for Elsberry. Kyle Turnbull added one hit.
Colin Martin and Landon Niederer both walked. Camden Fisher and Niederer were hit by pitches.