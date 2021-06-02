It wasn’t the game the two Washington Memorial Day Weekend Junior Legion Tournament pool champions wanted to be playing.
Facing off for third place, the Washington Post 218 Juniors (3-1) defeated the Midwest Rage Monday, 7-2.
Post 218 opened scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning. Washington added two runs in the top of the second.
The Rage cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, but Washington rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth to finish scoring.
Post 218 outhit the Rage, 13-3. The Rage made two errors to Washington’s one.
Drew Bunge got the win, going 3.2 innings and allowing two runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out two.
Weston Meyer pitched 2.1 innings, walking one.
Hanon Jarvis pitched the final inning.
For the Rage, Brady Hanneken started and went 4.1 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two and took the loss.
Jack Schantz pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Offensively, Aden Pecka and Anthony Broeker both had three hits for Washington.
Tanner McPherson and Jacob Weidle had two hits apiece.
Luke Kleekamp, Mitchell Meyer and Ryker Obermark each posted one hit.
Morgan Copeland walked, and Kleekamp was hit by a pitch.
Weidle stole a base.
Broeker and Kleekamp both scored twice. Pecka, McPherson and Mitchell Meyer scored once.
McPherson drove in three runs. Pecka, Broeker and Weidle each had one RBI.
For the Rage, Hanneken had two of the hits. Landon Valley also singled.
Ryan Kampschroeder walked twice. Connor Skornia, Charlie Roth, Abe Fischer and Drew Jasper walked once.
Fischer, Hanneken, Valley and Skornia stole one base apiece.
Kampschroeder and Hanneken scored runs. Valley posted an RBI for the Rage.