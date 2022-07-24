We are the champions!
Washington Post 218 Junior Legion players rush the mound after the team captured the 2022 state championship over Elsberry Post 226 Red Sunday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 6-0. Missourian Photo/Bill Battle.

 Bill Battle

Grant Trentmann threw a four-hit shutout of Elsberry Post 226 Red Sunday afternoon as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team captured the Missouri State Tournament title at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 6-0.

Post 218 concluded the season with a 30-6 record. It was the Junior program’s fourth state title, joining the 2005, 2016 and 2017 teams. Overall, it was Post 218’s 12th state title at all levels.