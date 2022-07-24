Grant Trentmann threw a four-hit shutout of Elsberry Post 226 Red Sunday afternoon as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team captured the Missouri State Tournament title at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 6-0.
Post 218 concluded the season with a 30-6 record. It was the Junior program’s fourth state title, joining the 2005, 2016 and 2017 teams. Overall, it was Post 218’s 12th state title at all levels.
Trentmann used 99 pitches in the shutout, also walking four while striking out seven.
Trentmann also led the Post 218 offense, which rapped out 10 hits. He contributed three singles.
Kabren Koelling recorded two hits while Drew Eckhoff tripled and Reagan Kandlbinder doubled.
Washington scored two runs in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Brady Creech, Logan Havican, DJ Barth and Landon Niederer had the Elsberry hits. Niederer doubled.
Washington and Elsberry Red played 10 times this season with Washington winning six of them.
Elsberry Post 226 Red (34-14) came back to play for the title after long to Washington Saturday in the winners’ bracket final, 10-0. Post 216 Red edged Sedalia Post 642 in the losers’ bracket final Saturday night, 6-5 in eight innings.
Jackson Post 158 finished fourth in the state tournament.
Complete tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
G1 Elsberry Post 226 Red 10, Jackson Post 158 5
G2 Washington Post 218 9, Sedalia Post 642 1
G3 Washington 10, Elsberry 0
G5 Elsberry 6, Sedalia 5 (8 innings)
G6 Washington 6, Elsberry 0