By a 6-0 shutout, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team secured its fourth state title, beating Elsberry Post 226 Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday.
“The boys worked hard all year and they deserved that moment,” Washington Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Winning a state tournament is always special and having our community come out and support us meant the world to us and the boys. As coaches, we couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”
This was Washington’s third consecutive appearance in the state championship, but its first win among the three.
“It’s surreal,” Post 218 pitcher Grant Trentmann said. “Losing last year on our home field, I wanted nothing less than winning this year. I didn’t want to go through that again.”
In Sunday’s title game, Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and doubled it in the second.
Washington added single runs in the fourth and sixth frames.
For the contest, Post 218 outhit Elsberry, 10-4. Elsberry made the only two errors.
Trentmann led Washington both on the mound, and at the plate.
“Grant took the bump and had their hitters off balance the entire game,” Kleekamp said. “Hits came up and down the lineup and after getting a run the first inning we never looked back. Grant not only pitched an amazing game, but also led us offensively with three hits.”
Trentmann used 99 pitches to shut out Elsberry over seven innings. He also walked four and struck out seven.
“I actually didn’t know they were going to pull me from Sedalia and save me for today, but it turned out well,” Trentmann said. “I was excited about that. I knew I was going to pitch against Elsberry. I knew how to pitch them because I’ve faced them so many times this year. We’ve played them 10 times. Just knowing what to do, we had to come out and execute against them.”
At the plate, Trentmann logged three hits.
Kabren Koelling had two hits.
Drew Eckhoff tripled while Reagan Kandlbinder doubled.
Kaden Patke, Justin Mort and Tyler Kromer singled.
Kandlbinder drew two walks, including one on a 17-pitch plate appearance.
“I was just trying to find my pitch,” Kandlbinder said. “Obviously, it took 17 pitches to do it. It was a good at-bat and I’m glad I could help my team.”
Noah Hendrickson also walked twice.
Koelling and Ryan Williams each walked once.
Mort stole a base. Eckhoff and Williams had sacrifice bunts.
Eckhoff scored two runs. Patke, Koelling, Strubberg and Will Hoer scored one.
Koelling drove in two runs. Eckhoff, Trentmann and Kandlbinder each had one RBI.
Kyle Thompson pitched 4.2 innings for Elsberry, leaving just before hitting his pitch limit. He allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and five walks. He struck out one.
Gavin Marshall pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk.
Landon Niederer had Elsberry’s biggest hit, a double.
Brady Creech, Logan Havican and DJ Barth singled.
Zach Gibson walked twice. Gavin Woodson and Noah Taylor walked once.
Washington finished second in the 2021 and 2019 state tournaments, and was third in 2018. There was no 2020 season due to COVID-19.
It was Washington’s fourth Junior Legion state title. Post 218 also won in 2005, 2015 and 2016.
Sedalia Post 642 finished third in the state tournament while Jackson Post 158 ended fourth.