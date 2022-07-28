By a 6-0 shutout, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team secured its fourth state title, beating Elsberry Post 226 Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday.

“The boys worked hard all year and they deserved that moment,” Washington Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Winning a state tournament is always special and having our community come out and support us meant the world to us and the boys. As coaches, we couldn’t be more proud of the boys.”