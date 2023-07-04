Using a pair of big innings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team ended its regular season Wednesday with a 19-8 home win over Valmeyer, Illinois, Post 901.
Post 218 ended the regular season at 15-7 overall, 6-2 within the Ninth District.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Using a pair of big innings, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team ended its regular season Wednesday with a 19-8 home win over Valmeyer, Illinois, Post 901.
Post 218 ended the regular season at 15-7 overall, 6-2 within the Ninth District.
At deadline, Post 218 was waiting to see how the final Ninth District standings ended. St. Peters Post 313, at 5-2, had one final game against Hannibal Post 55, which was 0-7.
St. Peters needed a win over Hannibal, which was ninth in the league standings.
Washington was in a tie for the top spot in the district with Union Post 297 and Elsberry Post 226. With a St. Peters win, Post 313 also would be in there.
Washington handled its final regular-season game against the Illinois visitors, scoring eight runs in the bottom of the second.
The third inning had the rare occurrence of having both teams score seven runs.
Valmeyer scored once in the fourth while Post 218 added four runs in the bottom of the inning. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
“We again took great at-bats and made their pitchers work, drawing six walks,” Post 297 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. The boys have put in the work on that and you are seeing the results.”
Post 218 outhit Valmeyer, 11-8. Post 901 made four errors to Washington’s one.
“We were able to get a bunch of the boys in tonight that haven’t had played much this year and they did really well,” Voelkerding said. “They are always ready when needed for the team.”
Ben Gelinas led Washington with three hits, including two doubles.
“Ben Gelinas hit the ball well tonight, adding four RBIs,” Voelkerding said. “All up and down the lineup, we hit the ball well.”
Braxtyn Frankenberg had two hits.
Colton Carrier tripled.
Colton Lawyer, Drew Eckhoff, Charles Gildehaus, Lane Roettering and Justin Mort each singled.
Voelkerding said the team came through with two-out hits.
“We had big two-out hits again tonight with seven runs scoring,” Voelkerding said. “That plays big for your momentum and not for your opponents.”
Frankenberg walked twice. Lane Kohlbusch, Lawyer, Eckhoff and Gildehaus walked once.
AJ Keene was hit by pitches three times. Lawyer and Carrier both walked once.
Ben Loesing stole three bases. Mort and Lawyer each had two steals and Keene stole one base.
Ben Loesing scored four runs. Eckhoff and Keene both scored three times. Lawyer and Carrier scored twice. Kohlbusch, Gelinas, Gildehaus, Roettering and Mort scored once.
Carrier and Gelinas both drove in four runs. Eckhoff and Gildehaus each had three RBIs. Frankenberg and Roettering ended with one RBI apiece.
Cohen Jasper started on the hill and went three innings for the win, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Roettering pitched the final two innings, allowing a run on one hit and four walks. He struck out four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.