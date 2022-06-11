Scoring nine times in the bottom of the third inning, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team rolled to a 12-1 win over St. Peters Post 313 Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“St. Peters is a tough quality opponent,” Post 218 Coach Eric Voelkerding said.
Washington improved to 7-1 overall, 2-0 in Ninth District play.
St. Peters dropped to 5-4 overall, 3-3 in league play.
Washington struck first, scoring a run in the bottom of the second. St. Peters rallied with a run in the top of the third.
Washington’s big inning was the third and Post 218 broke the game open with nine runs.
“In our third inning, our hitters had a great approach and made their starter work and get his pitch count up,” Voelkerding said. “We had six players take the counts to a full counts with key hits throughout our lineup. It’s fun to be on that merry-go-round when you’re clicking.”
Washington scored twice in the bottom of the fourth and the game ended following the top of the fifth.
Post 218 outhit St. Peters, 10-3. St. Peters made four errors in the game.
Reagan Kandlbinder went the distance for Washington, allowing a run on three hits and one walk. He struck out five in the win.
“Reagan came out lights out on the mound,” Voelkerding said. “Of his 75 pitches, 55 were strikes. Our defense played well behind him knowing he was going to be throwing strikes.”
Kaden Patke, Noah Hendrickson and Drew Eckhoff each had two hits. Eckhoff doubled.
Grant Trentmann, Kandlbinder, Justin Mort and Ryan Williams singled.
Trentmann, Kandlbinder, Kabren Koelling, Hendrickson, Tyler Kromer and Williams walked.
Patke, Sam Strubberg and Williams each stole a base.
Mort sacrificed.
Strubberg scored three runs. Patke and Williams each scored twice. Trentmann, Koelling, Mort, Eckhoff and Will Hoer scored once.
Eckoff drove in four runs. Kandlbinder and Hendrickson both drove in two runs. Patke, Mort and Williams drove in one run apiece.
“All up and down our lineup, we had quality at-bats and key hits,” Voelkerding said. “Drew Eckhoff had a great game coming back from being injured, going 2-3 with four RBIs.”
Riley Crowder started for St. Peters and went 2.1 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on four hits and six walks. He struck out two and took the loss.
Ben Klassen pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Klassen, Dylan Schooler and Maverick Schultz each had one hit.
Charlie Potts walked and scored the run.
Gavin King stole a base.
Klassen posted the RBI.
Washington’s scheduled road doubleheader Wednesday against Elsberry Post 226 Red was called off due to wet grounds as heavy rain fell there. The doubleheader will be rescheduled.
Washington goes to Rock Memorial Friday with a 6:45 p.m. start.
Post 218 plays Saturday and Sunday in the Gametime Tournament.