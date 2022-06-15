Behind a combined one-hitter, the Washington Post 218 Juniors overpowered Rock Memorial Post 283 Friday.
Post 218 (8-1) won on the road in Imperial, 10-1.
Jack Dunard started on the mound. He went two shutout innings without allowing a hit. He struck out one and walked one.
Sam Strubberg pitched in relief and went the rest of the way. In five innings, he allowed one unearned run on one hit and two walks, striking out three.
Post 218 tallied three runs in the first, three in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Rock Memorial scored its only run in the third.
Washington put together 10 hits in the game, led by two apiece from Noah Wilson and Tyler Kromer.
Kromer doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Wilson singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cohen Jasper doubled, walked, stole a base and scored a run.
Justin Mort doubled, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Ryan Williams singled, walked twice and stole a base.
Grant Trentmann singled, scored and drove in a run.
Drew Eckhoff singled and scored.
Noah Hendrickson singled and drove in a run.
Ethan Holland, Kaden Patke and Wil Hoer each drew a walk.
Patke scored two runs and stole a base.
Hoer scored once and stole once.
Kabren Koelling stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Lane Roettering picked up an RBI.
After a weekend at the St. Peters Gametime Tournaments, Post 218 is next scheduled to play Thursday at Hannibal Post 55 in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.