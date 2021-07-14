The first game of the Ninth District Tournament could not have gone any better for the Washington Post 218 Juniors.
As the top seed in the tournament, Post 218 (15-2) took on Rhineland Post 147 (3-7) Tuesday in the winners’ bracket semifinals at Elsberry’s Legion Field, resulting in a 13-0 win for Washington.
Ryan Weidle tossed a one-hit shutout, striking out four in five innings pitched.
“Ryan kept batters off balance all day and did a great job commanding the strike zone,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said.
The Post 218 bats did their part, staking Weidle to a big lead early.
“The boys came out and put eight runs on the board in the first, which put us in great shape,” Kleekamp said. “We talk to the boys about the importance of starting early, and they did just that.”
Washington added to its lead with three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth.
A total of 13 different batters provided at least one hit for Post 218.
Aden Pecka, Ian Junkin, Anthony Broeker and Kabren Koelling each went 2-2 at the plate.
Ethan Stellhorn, Luke Kleekamp, Grant Trentmann, Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle, Mitchell Meyer, Hanon Jarvis, Morgan Copeland and Peyton Straatmann each picked up one hit.
Post 218 had three doubles hit by Koelling, Pecka and Jacob Weidle, with the rest of the hits going for singles.
Pecka and Weston Meyer both scored two runs. Junkin, Broeker, Stellhorn, Kleekamp, Koelling, Jacob Weidle, Mitchell Meyer, Jarvis and Copeland all scored once.
Junkin was credited with three runs batted in. Jacob Weidle ended with two RBIs. Pecka, Broeker, Stellhorn, Kleekamp, Koelling, Trentmann and Ryan Weidle each drove in one.
Straatmann drew the game’s only walk.
Ryker Obermark was hit by a pitch.
Broeker, Koelling, Weston Meyer, Pecka, Stellhorn and Jacob Weidle each stole a base.
Rhineland’s Reese Rehmert broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the fourth inning. Post 147 got three other baserunners on the night, each reaching on an error. One of those, Gavin Moore, stole a base.
Post 218 advanced to play Elsberry Post 226 Wednesday in the winners’ bracket final, resulting in another shutout win for Washington, 10-0. Post 218 next plays the winner of the losers’ bracket final Friday at 8 p.m.