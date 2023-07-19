At some point every year, there’s a showdown between Washington Post 218 and Jefferson City Post 5.
This year’s Junior Legion meeting took place in the Zone 1 Tournament winners’ bracket final Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with Post 218 (21-8) winning, 9-0.
Leading the effort was pitcher Kaden Patke, who scattered five hits, hit one batter and struck out seven.
“Kaden dominated from the beginning, filling up the strike zone and being aggressive, throwing 67 of 96 first-pitch strikes,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “That’s keeping your defense on their toes.”
Jefferson City (14-8) also made three errors.
Washington broke out on top with a run in the top of the third and added a second run in the fourth.
Washington’s four-run fifth was followed by one run in the sixth and two in the seventh.
“With a great team like Jefferson City, you need to keep the pedal down and the boys did just that, adding runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh,” Voelkerding said.
Drew Eckhoff led the way with three hits.
Patke and Colton Carrier both had two hits. Both also doubled.
Jack Dunard doubled and also put down a key sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning.
“Jack got the squeeze down in the fourth, which was huge,” Voelkerding said.
Ben Loesing added a single.
“We got some big hits at big times,” Voelkerding said. “Colton, Jack and Kaden doubled in key spots.”
Ryan Williams walked twice. Loesing walked once.
Justin Mort was hit by a pitch.
Loesing stole two bases and Dunard and Eckhoff each had one steal.
“All the boys had a great approach against their starter, who had some great velocity,” Voelkerding said. “We were knocking on the door early and got the lead in the third.”
Eckhoff crossed the plate three times. Williams and Loesing each scored twice. Dunard and Lane Kohlbusch both scored once.
Carrier and Dunard both drove in two runs. Patke had one RBI.
Jacob Tellman started on the hill for Post 5, going three innings while allowing a run on three hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Hayden Schulp pitched the next 3.1 innings, allowing eight runs (five earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Drew Hart finished out the game, pitching two-thirds of an inning and striking out one.
The hits were singles by Brock Buhr, Samuel Schulte, Kristopher Haley, Brady Kemna and Jude Dallmeyer.
Hart was hit by a pitch. Schulte stole a base.
