Going to work, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team rolled to a 13-0 win over Wentzville Post 323 Monday in the Ninth District Tournament.
Washington (16-7), the top seed, scored in each of its four offensive innings. Post 218 opened with a run in the first and added six in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.
“The boys did a great job of keeping the pedal down by taking good at-bats and getting timely hits, and scoring in every inning,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said.
Wentzville (4-16-1) was held to two hits. Post 323 also made the game’s two errors.
Ben Loesing pitched all five innings for Post 218, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one.
“Ben had another great outing, filling up the strike zone and letting his defense work for him,” Voelkerding said.
Offensively, Cohen Jasper paced the offense with three hits, including a double.
Kaden Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams and Jack Dunard posted two hits apiece. Patke tripled while Dunard doubled.
Colton Carrier and Loesing each doubled as well. Lane Roettering added a single.
“All up and down the lineup, we were hitting the ball hard, getting 16 hits, including five extra-base hits,” Voelkerding said.
Loesing drew the only walk.
Carrier and AJ Keene were hit by pitches.
Jasper stole three bases. Mort and Eckhoff each had two swipes. Williams and Patke both stole a base.
“Our baserunning was great tonight, not just with stealing bases,” Voelkerding said. “The boys were getting great secondary leads and being aggressive on getting the extra base.”
Jasper scored three runs. Patke, Mort, Dunard and Lane Kohlbusch each scored twice. Eckhoff and Carrier scored once.
Loesing drove in three runs. Eckhoff, Roettering, Mort and Williams each had two RBIs. Patke and Dunard both drove in one run.
Post 218 advanced to Wednesday’s winners’ bracket semifinals against St. Peters Post 313. The fourth-seeded St. Peters team defeated Pacific in the opening round, 14-8.
Washington beat St. Peters, 3-0, but lost Thursday to Union Post 297, 3-0.
Post 218 plays either Pacific or St. Peters Friday in the 8 p.m. contest at Wildcat Ballpark.
