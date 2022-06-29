Kicking off action in the Mike Bedard Memorial Tournament, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team earned a 12-6 win over Steeleville, Illinois, BBK Post 480 Friday.
Post 218 (18-3) fell behind after the second inning, 2-0, and was down in the middle of the third, 3-0.
That’s when the Washington bats came alive and Post 218 took the lead, 5-3.
Post 218 added another run in the fourth. In the fifth inning, Steeleville scored once and Washington added two runs.
Post 218 scored four more runs in the sixth, but Post 480 came back with two more in the top of the seventh.
Washington outhit Steeleville, 9-8, but also made more errors, 3-2.
Justin Mort started for Post 218 and went six innings for the win. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. Mort struck out six.
Ben Loesing pitched the final inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits.
Sam Strubberg recorded three hits for Washington while Drew Eckhoff was next with two.
Grant Trentmann doubled. Kabren Koelling, Mort and Noah Wilson each had one hit.
Kaden Patke, Ryan Williams and Cohen Jasper all walked twice. Trentmann and Wilson walked once.
Eckhoff and Sam Strubberg were hit by pitches.
Williams had both a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly.
Tyler Kromer stole three bases. Eckhoff had two steals while Jasper, Koelling, Mort and Williams stole one base apiece.
Trentmann, Koelling, Jasper and Kromer scored two runs apiece. Patke, Eckhoff, Mort and Williams scored once.
Koelling and Strubberg each had three RBIs. Williams drove in two while Patke and Mort had one RBI apiece.
Hunter Valleroy, Cale Newby and Carson Rednour pitched for Steeleville. Valleroy took the loss.
Evan Dunning led Post 480 with two hits. Braden Reinhardt and Valleroy doubled.