Grinding out a 6-3 victory over St. Peters Post 313 at City Centre Park Thursday, the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team moved to the top of the Ninth District standings.
Post 218 improved to 17-3 overall, 8-1 in the Ninth District.
St. Peters fell to 12-8 overall, 6-3 in the district. Post 313 is third in the standings.
Washington heads to the Breese, Illinois, Mike Bedard Memorial Tournament Friday through Sunday.
In Thursday’s game, scoring came early. Post 218 opened with a run in the top of the first, but St. Peters responded with two in the bottom of that frame.
In the second, Washington added three runs and St. Peters scored two more.
Post 218 scored the final two runs, getting one in the third and one in the fifth.
St. Peters outhit Washington, 9-7, but made six of the game’s seven errors.
Kabren Koelling started for Washington, allowing a run on one hit over one-third of an inning.
Sam Strubberg came in and pitched the rest of the game, earning the win. Over 6.2 innings, he allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four.
Offensively, Post 218 had seven hits with nobody getting more than one.
Noah Wilson tripled.
Kaden Patke, Grant Trentmann, Sam Strubberg, Justin Mort, Ryan Williams and Jack Dunard singled.
Patke, Drew Eckhoff, Strubberg, Justin Mort and Cohen Jasper walked.
Wilson also sacrificed.
Tyler Kromer stole three bases. Patke had two steals and Trentmann swiped one base.
Trentmann crossed the plate twice. Patke, Dunard, Wilson and Kromer scored once.
Eckhoff, Strubberg, Williams, Jasper and Wilson drove in one run apiece.
For St. Peters, Carson Houran and Ben Klassen each had two hits. Houran and Austin Bauer doubled.
Klassen, Ryley Sanders and Houran shared the pitching duties, with Klassen taking the loss.