Morgan Copeland and Drew Bunge combined for a five-inning no-hitter Thursday as the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team opened state tournament play with a 10-0 win over Lathrop Post 467 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“It was a good win,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Morgan came out and did his job. We wanted to hold him under his pitch count so he could come back later in the week, and we did just that.”
Copeland pitched the first four innings, allowing one walk and striking out two.
Bunge completed the fifth inning on nine pitches, striking out one batter.
Washington (19-4) got plenty of offense as well, rapping out six hits and taking advantage of several Lathrop errors to end the game early.
“We tell the boys to put pressure on the other team,” Kleekamp said. “If all the pressure is on them, no pressure is on us. They did that. After the first time through the lineup, the bats got better, and we started hitting the ball hard. They made adjustments, and we went with it. The score showed it.”
The win put Post 218 into the winners’ bracket final against Eureka Post 177, a 1-0 winner over Jefferson City Post 5, in Thursday’s other opening game. Friday’s game is set for 3 p.m. at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“We’ve played them this year, and we’ve been successful, but they’re a great team,” Kleekamp said. “They’ve got a lot of good arms, but so do we. It’s going to come down to who plays harder and who comes ready to play. Our bats have been incredible the past two or three weeks. If we can keep them going, I think we’ll be good. Our pitching has been pretty lights-out all season.”
Washington has played Post 177 twice this season. In the Washington Memorial Day Weekend Tournament May 30, Post 218 won a pool game, 5-2. Washington also won, 2-1, June 16 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Lathrop returns to play an elimination game against Jefferson City Post 5 Friday at 5:30 p.m.
In Thursday’s game, Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead after an inning and added a run in the second.
Washington’s big inning was the fourth. Post 218 scored seven times. After Lathrop was held in the top of the fifth, the game ended on the run rule.
Weston Meyer led the Post 218 offense. The catcher hit two singles.
Hanon Jarvis doubled.
Kabren Koelling, Ryan Weidle and Jacob Weidle each singled.
Luke Kleekamp, Tanner McPherson and Aden Pecka were hit by pitches.
Besides taking advantage of errors, Washington was able to bunt effectively. Jarvis was credited with a sacrifice, but others were able to reach base on bunts.
“We put pressure on their defense early with bunts, got a few across and opened the doors,” Kleekamp said. “Then, the hitting came alive. We’ve lived and died by the small ball, which opens up the game for us, and that’s exactly what we did tonight.”
Jacob Weidle stole a base.
Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle each scored twice. Anthony Broeker, Kleekamp, Koelling, McPherson, Jarvis and Ethan Stellhorn each scored once.
Jarvis drove in three runs. Koelling had two RBIs. Kleekamp, Ryan Weidle and Jacob Weidle drove in one run apiece.
Lathrop got a walk from Conner Musser. Gabe Watkins reached on an error.
Keaton Coots went the distance for the Mules, allowing 10 runs (six earned) on six hits and three hit batters. He struck out three.