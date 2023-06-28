Taking a break from Ninth District action, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team will host a three-day tournament starting Friday.
Post 218 is in Pool A along with Kirksville and the Aviston (Illinois) Post 1239 Express.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Taking a break from Ninth District action, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team will host a three-day tournament starting Friday.
Post 218 is in Pool A along with Kirksville and the Aviston (Illinois) Post 1239 Express.
Aviston was the Illinois state champion last season and played in the Great Lakes Regional. The team stood at 11-0 entering play Tuesday.
Playing in Pool B are Alton (Illinois) Post 126, the NEMO Sixers and Ballwin Post 611.
The event starts Friday with a 6 p.m. game between Post 218 and Aviston, Illinois.
Alton then plays Ballwin at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday action starts with Washington facing Kirksville at 11 a.m. Kirksville then plays Aviston at 1 p.m.
The 3:30 p.m. game has the NEMO Sixers facing Ballwin. NEMO sticks around to play Alton at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday games start with the consolation at 11 a.m. That will be between the two third-place teams from each pool.
The Pool B winner plays the Pool A runner-up at 1 p.m.
The Pool A winner plays the Pool B runner-up at 3:30 p.m.
The championship game will be played at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.