It didn’t match the fireworks of the first meeting, but the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball team completed a season sweep of Troy, Ill., Friday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 6-4.
The first meeting between the teams took place June 16 with Washington winning that game, 16-11. While the offense was down this time, the result was the same.
Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said there were two factors which accounted for a slow start.
“After the hype of the game with the Pirates the night before, I think our team came out a little flat,” Getsee said. “We also were delayed with an hour of rain, so that was a bit of a bad mixture.”
Washington took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added another run in the second and three more in the fifth.
Troy broke through offensively in the top of the sixth, scoring four times and had the tying run on third base when the inning ended.
Washington added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth and closed out the game in the seventh, 6-4.
Post 218 outhit Troy in the game, 9-5. Troy made five errors to Washington’s three.
Getsee said it took a bit of time to adjust to Troy’s starting pitcher, Nolan Rea.
“They had a serious change-of-pace pitcher for us from our game the night before, and we had to really work hard to make adjustments, but the guys persevered and did what we had to do for the victory,” Getsee said.
Washington used two pitchers in the game.
Caleb Kleekamp started and went 5.1 innings for the win. He allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Caleb Kleekamp came out and had another great outing for us, throwing over 60 percent strikes, and we made some solid defensive plays behind him,” Getsee said. “We had a couple of miscues that lead to two unearned runs. Caleb has some great offspeed stuff, and he mixed that in well for his five strikeouts.”
Brayden Mayer got the save, going 1.2 innings while allowing one hit and striking out two.
“Brayden Mayer came in and shut the door on them, throwing almost 80 percent strikes and working ahead on five of the six hitters he faced,” Getsee said.
Offensively, Brandon Stahlman and Zac Coulter led the way with two hits apiece. Coulter doubled twice while Stahlman had one double.
Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann, Bryce Mayer, Jack Lackman and Sam Glosemeyer each had one hit.
“Offensively, Zac Coulter and Brandon Stahlman continued their hot pace,” Getsee said. “Zac had two doubles and Brandon had one. Jack Lackman and Sam Glosemeyer had some great at-bats late in the game as we needed some insurance at the back of the game.”
Stahlman, Coulter, Adam Molitor and Josh Garbs walked. Molitor was hit by a pitch.
Lackman and Stahlman both stole bases.
Hackmann scored twice. Stahlman, Coulter, Lackman and Cody Tuepker scored once.
Coulter drove in two. Hackmann, Lackman and Glosemeyer each had one RBI.
Rea went five innings and took the loss for Troy. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Nick Palmisano finished out the game, allowing an unearned run on two hits over one inning.
Destin Vogel doubled for Troy. Rea, Drew Sowerwine, Blake Agne and CJ Frensko singled.
Drew Watts walked twice and Palmisano walked once. Frensko was hit by a pitch.
Watts stole a base.
Watts, Rea, Austin Callovini and Frensko scored runs. Rea and Vogel had RBIs.