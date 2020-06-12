It’s staying home.
The championship plaque of the Washington A Tournament went to the host team Monday night following an 11-6 victory over Pacific at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“We came out and beat Pacific’s No. 1 pitcher and that’s what it’s all about,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “It was fun. Drew Bunge threw a heck of a game for us. We stretched him out a little longer tonight. He didn’t want to come out of the game, but he was up there in pitches. Our bullpen was able to finish it out.”
Pacific Manager Ryan Carter said mistakes cost his team.
“The game came down to our errors,” Carter said. “I thought our pitchers did a good job giving our defense a chance to make plays and we didn’t make them. Errors led to our pitchers throwing extra pitches per inning and led to runs. We can not give up six errors and expect to win or even be in the game.”
Washington (8-4) used a pair of three-run innings in the second and third to pull away. While Washington never trailed, Pacific kept the pressure on Post 218 all the way to the end.
Pacific fell to 5-3 and all three losses have come against Washington.
The game opened with each team scoring in the first. Washington then scored three times in the second and three times in the third.
Pacific cut the gap to 7-3 in the fourth and added another run in the bottom of the sixth.
Things got interesting in the seventh. Washington scored four times in the top of the inning and needed that cushion as Pacific threatened in the bottom of the frame, scoring twice.
Only a double play on a line drive to second baseman Kabren Koelling and a throw to first removed much of the pressure.
“Pacific’s a good team,” Kopmann said. “They showed that when they came from behind to beat Eureka (Sunday in the semifinals). We knew they weren’t going to give up. We had to make a great double play to get out of a jam and end up with a win.”
Carter said his team needs to do more than just score early and late.
“Offensively, we need more out of our middle innings,” Carter said. “The last couple games it’s been the first and the last innings when we started stringing opportunities together.”
Washington outhit Pacific for the contest, 12-9. Pacific committed six errors to Washington’s two and that led to only five of the Washington runs being earned.
Bunge got the start for Post 218 and the lefty went six innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out five.
In the seventh, Grant Trentmann started the inning and was charged with two runs on three hits and two walks.
Jacob Weidle finished out the game, needing five pitches for the three outs and a save.
Pacific starter Jack Meyer went five innings and was overpowering at times. He struck out 10 batters. Washington got seven runs (one earned) on seven hits and three walks against Meyer.
Ryan Bruns pitched 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Wesley Branson got the final two outs, allowing a hit. He only needed eight pitches to get through those batters.
Offensively, Washington had production throughout the lineup. Eight different players produced the 12 hits.
Tanner McPherson led the way with three hits.
Sam Paule and Bunge each had two hits. Bunge doubled.
Aden Pecka, Koelling, Jacob Weidle, Luke Kopmann and Ryan Weidle each had one hit.
Pecka, Koelling, Jacob Weidle and Ian Junkin walked.
Devon Deckelman, Kopmann, Koelling, Paule and Junkin stole bases.
Pecka, Ryan Weidle and courtesy runner Justin Mort each scored twice. McPherson, Zach Mort and Deckelman scored once.
Pecka posted two RBIs. Paule, Jacob Weidle, Ryan Weidle and McPherson each had one RBI.
“They’re definitely getting more of a feel for the game,” Kopmann said. “They’re getting practice and playing time. They’re seeing the ball much better and swings are better. I think our strikeouts have been cut down tremendously since the start of the season and the walks have been picking up. Defensively, we still made some errors, but they’re 15-year-old boys. That will happen.”
Pacific posted nine hits with Trevor Klund and Meyer each getting two.
Ayden Biedenstein, Andrew Payne, Weston Kulick, Ethan Simpson and Cole Hansmann had one hit apiece.
Meyer and Payne each doubled.
Biedenstein, Meyer and Matt Reincke walked. Payne was hit by a pitch.
Biedenstein crossed the plate twice. Kulick, Simpson, Hansmann and courtesy runner Joey Mach scored one run apiece.
Klund drove in two runs. Payne, Reincke and Simpson each had one RBI.
The fourth meeting between the two teams takes place next Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field with an 8 p.m. first pitch.
Washington was scheduled to host Rhineland Tuesday at 8 p.m., weather permitting.
Post 218 hosts Union 15A in a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is 6 p.m.
Pacific’s next games are in Jefferson City Saturday. Pacific faces the host team at 10 a.m. Pacific then plays the St. Louis Jets, the Ballwin team from this tournament, at 12:15 p.m.